Dolphins Evacuated by Helicopter in Cuba, Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Caretakers moisten the dolphins' skin, as they prepare them for their move to a safe area in Cienfuegos, Cuba.

On Sept. 7, in the hours before Hurricane Irma struck Cuba, workers raced against the clock to secure six dolphins housed at an island aquarium on the northern coast, preparing them for an airlift that would transport them to a safer location farther south.

Images shared on Facebook by the Cuban news outlet Agencia Cubana de Noticias (ACN) on Sept. 8 showed the dolphins swaddled in damp blue sheets and resting on mats, as blue-suited handlers readied them for evacuation by helicopter.

The animals lived in a dolphinarium — an aquarium for dolphins, with semi-natural enclosures — located in Cayo Guillermo, an island in an archipelago along Cuba's northern coast that was directly in the path of Irma's approach. Those responsible for the dolphins determined that the animals would be safer elsewhere, and relocated them on Sept. 8 to a dolphinarium in Cienfuegos in south-central Cuba, about 149 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Havana, the Cuban news website September 5 reported. [Hurricane Irma: Everything You Need to Know About This Monster Storm]

A veterinarian and two trainers accompanied the dolphins on two helicopter flights that transported them to their temporary sanctuary, arriving respectively on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time, María Luisa Hernández Vega, manager of the Cienfuegos facility, told September 5.

All aboard! The Cayo Guillermo dolphins were sedated for their flight from the brunt of Hurricane Irma on Cuba's northern coast. Credit: Osvaldo Gutérrez Gómez/ACN/Facebook

Once the dolphins were safely transported, they would be closely monitored for signs of stress from the move or from the change in habitat, Hernández Vega explained.

By the time the hurricane struck Cuba on Friday (Sept. 8), more than 1 million people had evacuated areas of low elevation in central Cuba, the Miami Herald reported.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Cayo Romano, Cuba, on Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. local time as a Category 5 storm, the first storm of that strength to touch down in Cuba since 1932. Waves from Irma topped a sea wall in Havana, and the storm toppled trees and power lines, damaged homes and flooded city streets, according to the Miami Herald.

