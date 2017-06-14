In Photos: A Rare Albino Risso's Dolphin
-
1 of 7
Pod lifeThis albino Risso's dolphin was spotted near Moss Landing in California on June 7, 2017 by Blue Ocean Whale Watch. The juvenile was swimming with its mom and a pod of about 50 other Risso's dolphins, including many juveniles.
-
2 of 7
Cutie pieBefore the 2017 sighting, Cummings and her crew hadn't seen this albino dolphin since Sept. 29, 2015.
-
3 of 7
Dorsal matchAn albino Risso's dolphin was spotted in 2015 during a hunt in Taiji, Japan in 2015. To be sure that it was the same dolphin seen in Monterey Bay, Cummings compared the dorsal fin IDs of the mother. They were a match, she said.
-
4 of 7
Searching for squidThe albino dolphin is likely about 3 years old, according to Kate Cummings, co-owner of Blue Ocean Whale Watch. The group was likely a nursery pod of dolphins searching for squid, their favorite food, Cummings said.
-
5 of 7
Peculiar scarsThe bodies of Risso's dolphins are typically heavily scarred. Squid and other prey leave circular markings on the dolphins. In addition, the dolphins' teeth raking up against one another also leave scars, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
-
6 of 7
Blunt foreheadRisso's dolphins are the only cetaceans with a vertical crease on the forehead. In addition, they have indistinguishable beaks, giving their face a blunt shape.
-
7 of 7
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7