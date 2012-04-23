Image Gallery: Russia's Beautiful Killer Whales

White Orca



A mature all-white male orca, the only one of its kind known, has been spotted in the North Pacific off the east coast of Russia, scientists announced Monday (April 23). After seeing its towering white dorsal fin breaking through the water's surface, the team named the distinctive beast "Iceberg." The researchers first spotted the mature killer whale with his pod of 13 relatives (shown here) in August 2010 in waters around the Commander Islands. [Read full story about Iceberg]



Iceberg & Brother

Iceberg swimming beside another male killer whale, possibly his brother.

Albino Orca

Iceberg, a mature male estimated to be a ripe old 16 years, is apparently very healthy, researchers say.

Baby Orca!

A young orca jumping from the water against the volcanic backdrop of Avacha Gulf, Kamchatka.

ID'ing Dorsal Fins

Researchers with the Far East Russia Orca Project have been studying orcas for more than a decade. Photographing the dorsal fin of orcas allows scientists to identify the individuals.

Iceberg or Dorsal Fin?

Iceberg's dorsal fin extends nearly 6.6 feet (2 meters) high, a sight that led to the orca's name.

Orca Dialects

Here, FEROP (Far East Russia Orca Project) scientists try to record the sounds of the killer whales.