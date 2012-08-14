Gallery: Releasing Edna the Dolphin

Edna the Dolphin

(Image credit: Mote Marine Laboratory)

Edna the bottlenose dolphin is carried to a stretcher to be lifted out of her medical pool at Mote Marine Laboratory’s Dolphin and Whale Hospital just prior to her release on the morning of Aug. 14, 2012. Mote staff and volunteers transported Edna to a boat and released her 2 miles offshore of Sarasota. Edna’s release culminates more than two months of excellent care by Mote’s hospital.

Releasing Edna

(Image credit: Mote Marine Laboratory)

Mote Marine Laboratory’s Dolphin and Whale Hospital staff and volunteers lift Edna the bottlenose dolphin from her medical pool using a crane on Aug. 14, 2012. Edna was then transported to a boat and was released about 2 miles offshore of Sarasota. Edna’s release culminates more than two months of excellent care by Mote’s hospital.

Boarding the Boat

(Image credit: Mote Marine Laboratory)

Edna the bottlenose dolphin is carried aboard a boat for release on Aug. 14, 2012. This female bottlenose dolphin was released about 2 miles offshore of Sarasota. Edna’s release culminates more than two months of excellent care by Mote’s Dolphin and Whale Hospital, which has treated 70 dolphin and whale patients.

Boat Ride

(Image credit: Mote Marine Laboratory)

Mote Marine Laboratory staff and volunteers sit with Edna the bottlenose dolphin as she is transported by boat to an offshore area for return to the wild. Edna’s release culminates more than two months of excellent care by Mote’s Dolphin and Whale Hospital, which has treated 70 dolphin and whale patients.

Tagging Edna

(Image credit: Mote Marine Laboratory)

Edna is fitted with a satellite-linked tag that will track her position after return to the wild by Dr. Randall Wells, Director of the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program (a collaboration of Chicago Zoological Society and Mote Marine Laboratory). The tag will transmit Edna’s position, along with information about how deep she is diving and when, and what water temperatures she encounters. This tag will help us learn about Edna’s life in the wild. Updates from the tag will be available at www.mote.org/edna.

Dolphin and Caregiver

(Image credit: Mote Marine Laboratory)

Mote Marine Laboratory caregiver Jenna Rouse sits with Edna the bottlenose dolphin just before Edna’s return to the wild. Edna received around-the-clock care from staff and volunteers in Mote’s Dolphin and Whale Hospital while she recovered from pneumonia and several other medical problems. On Aug. 14, 2012 she was released about 2 miles offshore of Sarasota.

Return to the Sea

(Image credit: Mote Marine Laboratory)

Mote Marine Laboratory staff and volunteers prepare Edna the bottlenose dolphin for return to the wild on Aug. 14, 2012 from a boat about 2 miles offshore of Sarasota County. Edna’s release culminates more than two months of excellent care by Mote’s Dolphin and Whale Hospital.

First Swim

(Image credit: Mote Marine Laboratory)

Mote Marine Laboratory staff and volunteers release Edna the bottlenose dolphin to the wild on Aug. 14, 2012 from a boat about 2 miles offshore of Sarasota County. Edna’s release culminates more than two months of excellent care by Mote’s Dolphin and Whale Hospital. Edna was guided down a mat and into the sea, where she spent a few minutes getting her bearings, and then appeared to show some fishing behavior – a good sign.

Edna Swims

(Image credit: Mote Marine Laboratory)

Edna the bottlenose dolphins swims after being released by Mote Marine Laboratory on Aug. 14.