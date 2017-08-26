Hurricane Harvey is taking aim at Texas, with cities from Houston to Corpus Christi bracing for what's expected to be a major storm with strong winds and heavy rain. Harvey became a hurricane on Aug. 24 and is expected to make landfall Friday night (Aug. 25). Hurricane Harveyis a category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with winds near 130 miles per hour (215 km/h). After making landfall, Harvey is "likely to meander near or just inland of the middle Texas coast through the weekend," according to the National Hurricane Center. This means the storm could dump 15 to 30 inches (38 to 76 centimeters) of rain over a widespread area of coastal and inland Texas. [Read more about how Hurricane Harvey formed]

This visible image of Hurricane Harvey taken from NOAA’s GOES East satellite on Aug. 25 at 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 GMT) clearly showed the storm’s eye as the storm nears landfall in the southeastern coast of Texas.