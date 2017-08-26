Eye of the storm

Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Hurricane Harvey is taking aim at Texas, with cities from Houston to Corpus Christi bracing for what's expected to be a major storm with strong winds and heavy rain. Harvey became a hurricane on Aug. 24 and is expected to make landfall Friday night (Aug. 25). Hurricane Harveyis a category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with winds near 130 miles per hour (215 km/h). After making landfall, Harvey is "likely to meander near or just inland of the middle Texas coast through the weekend," according to the National Hurricane Center. This means the storm could dump 15 to 30 inches (38 to 76 centimeters) of rain over a widespread area of coastal and inland Texas. [Read more about how Hurricane Harvey formed]

This visible image of Hurricane Harvey taken from NOAA’s GOES East satellite on Aug. 25 at 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 GMT) clearly showed the storm’s eye as the storm nears landfall in the southeastern coast of Texas.

Space station view

Credit: NASA

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the cupola module aboard the International Space Station as it intensified on its way toward the Texas coast on Aug. 25, 2017.

Rain forecast

Credit: NASA /JAXA/Hal Pierce

The GPM satellite flew almost directly above intensifying Hurricane Harvey on August 24, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. EDT and indicated that powerful storms in the hurricane were dropping rain at a rate of over 2.1 inches (54 millimeters) per hour.

Pounding the shore

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

As Hurricane Harvey makes its way toward Corpus Christi, Texas, waves pummel the beaches. The storm approaches the coast, bringing with it the potential for up to 3 feet (0.9 meters) of rain and 125-mile-per-hour (201 km/h) winds.

Last minute exercise

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

On Aug. 25, Sal Valerio walks along the churning bay waters as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast.

Heading for safety

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

As her family prepares for evacuation, Lilyann Lewis packs Pinky before Hurricane Harvey makes landfall.

Spreading the news

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

Along one highway, a road sign warns of the impending storm.

Preparing for the worst

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

Businesses are closed down and boarded up in preparation for the upcoming melee.

Stockpiling supplies

Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty

At Walmart, the bread section has been completely cleaned out as Houston locals prepare for Hurricane Harvey's arrival.