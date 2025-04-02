'Be ready to move quickly to higher ground': Forecaster delivers ominous warning of 1-in-1,000-year flood coming for central US

News
By published

Forecasters have warned of historic flooding in the central US this week, anticipating multiple bouts of heavy rainfall and extreme thunderstorms.

A photograph of rain falling on a road.
(Image credit: Mtreasure via Getty Images)

The central U.S. could experience historic flash flooding this week as torrential rains and thunderstorms repeatedly strike the same areas, forecasters have announced.

Weather website AccuWeather has warned of the potential for a 1-in-1,000-year flood across northeastern Arkansas to western Kentucky, with the worst-hit areas to receive the equivalent of four months' worth of rain in just five days. In some cases, this will fall on areas that could be vulnerable to flooding, having already received a great deal of rainfall in recent months.

"We're concerned about the risk of life-threatening and historic flash flooding, which could evolve into a major river flooding event," Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist at AccuWeather, said in a statement. "Dangerous situations can escalate to life-threatening emergencies in a matter of seconds with a flash flooding threat as serious as this."

Heavy rain is expected to fall from Wednesday night (April 2) through Sunday (April 6), leading to widespread flash flooding, particularly in the Lower Ohio Valley, Mid-South, and Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service.

Related: Giant, near-perfect cloud ring appears in the middle of the Pacific Ocean — Earth from space

The rain is flowing into the central U.S. from the tropics on an atmospheric river — a long, thin region of the atmosphere that transports heat and water vapor. The movement of water is expected to slow down and effectively stall between now and the weekend, resulting in a massive deluge of rain in the same few areas.

"A big area of high pressure off the coast of the Southeast U.S. will funnel moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf into parts of the central U.S.," Porter said. "The weather pattern will look like a traffic jam in the atmosphere, with repeating thunderstorms and downpours over the same areas. This is a recipe for big flooding problems."

RELATED STORIES

A 'wobble' in the moon's orbit could result in record flooding in the 2030s, new study finds

Rare lake forms in Death Valley

Mount Washington: Home to 'the world's worst weather' with record wind speeds of 231 mph

Parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky are all expected to receive up to 1.5 feet (0.5 meter) of rain between Wednesday and Saturday (April 5), AccuWeather reported. Some of these same regions have already battled deadly flooding this year, particularly Kentucky, where flooding led to the deaths of at least 24 people in February.

Forecasters anticipate that the rains will ease off over the weekend, but rivers may continue to rise into next week. Porter noted that people in the affected areas should be prepared to make for higher ground.

"Relentless rainfall will cause problems along creeks, streams, and low-lying flood-prone areas first before evolving into a river flooding problem as all of the water tries to flow downstream," Porter said. "Be ready to move quickly to higher ground."

Patrick Pester
Patrick Pester
Trending News Writer

Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His work has appeared on other science websites, such as BBC Science Focus and Scientific American. Patrick retrained as a journalist after spending his early career working in zoos and wildlife conservation. He was awarded the Master's Excellence Scholarship to study at Cardiff University where he completed a master's degree in international journalism. He also has a second master's degree in biodiversity, evolution and conservation in action from Middlesex University London. When he isn't writing news, Patrick investigates the sale of human remains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

a simulated image showing how air flows over a double cone shape

Supersonic vehicles could become stronger, faster and more durable thanks to new findings
Morento MR5866 Smart Air Purifier being tested by our reviewers

Morento MR5866 smart air purifier review
Satellite image of North America.

North America is 'dripping' down into Earth's mantle, scientists discover
See more latest
Most Popular
a simulated image showing how air flows over a double cone shape
Supersonic vehicles could become stronger, faster and more durable thanks to new findings
Satellite image of North America.
North America is 'dripping' down into Earth's mantle, scientists discover
A photo of a humanoid robot captured during a side flip.
Watch this humanoid robot perform a side flip for the first time
Belize lighthouse reef with a boat moored at Blue Hole - aerial view
Scientists drilled into Belize's Great Blue Hole and discovered a worrying trend
a closeup of an amulet with a scarab on it
3-year-old picks up 'beautiful stone,' discovers 3,800-year-old scarab amulet in Israel
an abstract illustration with swirls of light around up and down arrows
New state of matter, dubbed 'half ice, half fire,' could lead to big advances in quantum computing
Looped video footage of swirling solar wind shooting out of the sun with UFO-like lines moving across the screen
Watch eerie 'UFOs' and a solar 'cyclone' take shape in stunning new ESA video of the sun
Fissure opens up in Iceland near the town of Grindavik.
Lava bursts through Grindavík's defense barriers as new volcanic eruption begins on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula
A large sponge and a cluster of anenomes are seen among other lifeforms beneath the George IV Ice Shelf.
'We didn't expect to find such a beautiful, thriving ecosystem': Hidden world of life discovered beneath Antarctic iceberg
Robot and young woman face to face.
Scientists discover major differences in how humans and AI 'think' — and the implications could be significant