Great American Solar Eclipse

Great American Solar Eclipse

Credit: muratart/Shutterstock

The Great American Solar Eclipse is passing through 14 states today (Aug. 21), following a narrow path stretching from Oregon to South Carolina.

Live Science is assembling the best photos of the eclipse and the science surrounding it. Check back throughout the day to see the country's most stunning eclipse photos. Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Everything You Need to Know

Prineville, Oregon

Prineville, Oregon

Credit: Barbara Solomon

The beginning of the eclipse, as seen from Prineville, a city in central Oregon that's along the path of totality.

Eclipse glasses were used as a filter for this photo.

Eclipse selfie

Eclipse selfie

Credit: Dean Derek

Dean Derek (right) snaps a selfie with Barbara Solomon (second to right), Brenda Hanson (third from right) and Mike Moen (left) in Prineville, Oregon.

The birds stopped chirping when the sun was about one-third covered, even though it was still relatively light outside, Solomon said.

When the sun was half covered, it got "cooler and darker, but in an odd way," Solomon said. "Not like a usual sunset. It's a testament to how powerful the sun is."

It begins

It begins

Credit: Joel Kowsky/NASA

The beginning of the eclipse, as seen from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, Washington.

ISS silhouette

ISS silhouette

Credit: Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty

The International Space Station (ISS) is visible in this image of the sun from near Banner, Wyoming.

Onboard the ISS are NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer, and Randy Bresnik; Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy; and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Paolo Nespoli.

Telescope ready

Telescope ready

Credit: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

An eclipse party held at Madras High School in Oregon, the bight before the Great American Solar Eclipse.

Total solar eclipse

Total solar eclipse

Credit: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

A total solar eclipse, as seen from Madras, Oregon, today (Aug. 21).