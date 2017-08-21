Great American Solar Eclipse
Prineville, Oregon
Eclipse glasses were used as a filter for this photo.
Eclipse selfie
The birds stopped chirping when the sun was about one-third covered, even though it was still relatively light outside, Solomon said.
When the sun was half covered, it got "cooler and darker, but in an odd way," Solomon said. "Not like a usual sunset. It's a testament to how powerful the sun is."
It begins
ISS silhouette
Onboard the ISS are NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer, and Randy Bresnik; Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy; and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Paolo Nespoli.