2017 Total Solar Eclipse: Everything You Need to Know

On Monday, Aug. 21, the Great American Eclipse will give those in the United States a rare sight — the moon will slip in front of the sun, blocking the rays from hitting Earth and resulting in a gorgeous solar eclipse for those in the path of totality, from Oregon to South Carolina, and a partial one for those outside that path. The U.S. won't be privy to such a view until April 8, 2024, when those in North American will be able to see the total solar eclipse.

To help you prepare for a fun and safe eclipse-viewing, Live Science has compiled everything you need to know, from where to watch, how to watch and the science behind the event.

About every 18 months, the moon, sun and Earth are perfectly aligned and the moon casts a shadow over Earth. Just a small portion of our planet falls within the center of that shadow (the path of totality), while other spots see a partial solar eclipse. Every two to five years, on average, Earthlings are treated to a partial solar eclipse in which the moon, sun and Earth aren't exactly lined up. Though spectacular, solar eclipses are pure coincidences, astronomers say.

Shouldn't the run East to West like the sun rises and sets, respectively? The answer has to do with how the moon orbits Earth — it treks around our planet from West to East (if you were looking down from above, you'd see our lone satellite moving counterclockwise around us). During the solar eclipse, the moon's shadow, called the umbra, follows the moon's path, of course.

To find out how close you are to the path of totality, check out these NASA maps of each state with viewing spots.

For the following areas in the U.S., totality starts at the following local times, according to Eclipse2017.org:

Beach just north of Newport, Oregon: 10:15 a.m.

Madras and Warm Springs, Oregon: 10:19 a.m.

Stanley, Idaho: 11:28:18 a.m. MDT

Mackay, Idaho: 11:30:19 a.m. MDT

Weiser, Idaho: 11:25:18 a.m. MDT

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming: 11:35 a.m.

Pavillion, Wyoming: 11:38 a.m.

Alliance, Nebraska: 11:49 a.m.

Lincoln, Nebraska: 1:02 p.m.

Troy, Kansas: 1:05 p.m.

Atchison, Kansas: 1:06 p.m.

Kansas City, Missouri: 1:08 p.m.

Murphysboro, Illinois: 1:19:30 p.m.

Makanda, Illinois: 1:20:11 p.m.

Carbondale, Illinois: 1:20 p.m.

Marion, Illinois: 1:20:40 p.m.

Paducah, Kentucky: 1:22 p.m.

Franklin, Kentucky: 1:26:48 p.m.

Clarksville, Tennessee: 1:25 p.m.

Nashville, Tennessee (at the State Capitol): 1:27 p.m.

Clayton, Georgia: 2:35:45 p.m.

Bryson City, North Carolina: 2:35:13 p.m.

Murphy, North Carolina: 2:34 p.m.

Greenville, South Carolina: 2:38 p.m.

Charleston, South Carolina: 2:46:22 p.m.

(Find out where and when the solar eclipse will be visible to you at Eclipse2017.org)

REMEMBER to never look directly at the sun during an eclipse — During the very brief period of totality, you are safe to gaze at the sun, because the moon's shadow has completely blotted out the light. But at all other times, looking directly at the sun can harm your eyes. You must wear solar eclipse viewers; sunglasses won't do the trick. Here's a visual step-by-step guide (and a video) for how to make your own viewers.

Though it's probably too late to order eclipse glasses from Amazon or other online retailers, you may be able to pick them up at a local Walmart or Target. But make sure you buy viewers from reputable manufacturers that meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard for these products. Here's a list of approved manufacturers, provided by the American Astronomical Society:

Some seemed to celebrate the event, something depicted in rock art showing an A.D. 1097 total solar eclipse, with a coronal mass ejection (plasma streamers launched from the sun), etched into a rock in Chaco Canyon in New Mexico.

Others saw the bizarre darkening of the skies as omens and even as inspiration for superstitions:

For some skywatchers, the upcoming eclipse is also an opportunity to duplicate one of the most famous experiments of the 20th century, which astrophysicist Arthur Eddington performed in an attempt to prove that light could be bent by gravity, a central tenet of Albert Einstein's theory of general theory.

Here's also a rundown of 10 solar eclipses that changed science.

Original article on Live Science.