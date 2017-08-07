Credit: NASA

On Aug. 21, 2017, a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event will give Earthlings across the United States a dazzling sight (through protective eye gear, of course). On that day, the moon will pass directly between the Earth and the sun, and as it does so it casts a shadow on Earth. The part of the shadow that obscures our planet is called the umbral shadow, or the umbra. For people who are standing on the parts of the planet within the umbra get to see a total solar eclipse — the magnitude is 1.0 or greater. But if you are outside the path of the moon's full shadow or umbra then you see varying magnitudes of the solar eclipse. Here's a look at the path of the total solar eclipse, called the Great American Total Solar Eclipse, by state, so that you can make plans to be in the best spot for the spectacle. Make sure if you do look at the eclipse that you do so through protective eclipse viewers.