Future of Vanishing Antarctic Ice

By Planet Earth 

A simulation of the retreating Amundsen Sea Embayment
(Image: © Antony Payne and Stephen Cornford, University of Bristol)

Loooook into the crystal ball, or in this case, your liquid crystal computer screen. Flowing ice waxes and wanes, as thinning glaciers retreat from Antarctica's Amundsen Sea. The Texas-sized region holds some of the fastest-changing ice sheets on the planet, and scientists are keen to predict their response to polar climate change.

A new video vividly illustrates a couple possible futures, from minimal effects to dramatic ice loss. If the ice streams flowing into the Amundsen Sea melt completely, global sea levels would rise 1 foot (30 centimeters), said a statement from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LLBL).

