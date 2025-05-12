Recommended reading

Life's Little Mysteries

What's hiding under Antarctica's ice?

Features
By published

Antarctica is the fifth-largest continent by size, so what's hiding under its massive sheaths of ice?

A group of penguins dives from the ice into the water
Antarctica is home to around 20 million breeding pairs of penguins, like these Adelie penguins near Paulet Island on the Antarctic Peninsula. But what's below the ice these penguins waddle on every day? (Image credit: Patrick J. Endres via Getty Images)

From above, Antarctica might seem like a cold, flat and desolate landscape — and it certainly is. But beneath the ice sheet lies an entire hidden world: Scientists have discovered diverse biomes, hidden rivers and lakes, mountains and valleys, primordial bacteria, and even the remnants of ancient ecosystems.

Almost 90% of Antarctica's land is covered in a thick layer of ice — around 1.3 miles (2.2 kilometers) deep, on average — and it's been that way for around 34 million years. Yet researchers have only scratched the surface of what lies under the mysterious continent.

"It's so exciting to dive into these past worlds and to understand how this continent evolved over time, and what that means," Johann Klages, a sedimentologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute of Germany who studies climate history in Antarctica, told Live Science. "What does it tell us about our own existence on this planet?"

In his research, for instance, Klages discovered the first amber fossil ever found in Antarctica — a remnant of the ancient temperate rainforest that covered the continent over 90 million years ago. Klages believes there's likely more amber to be found in future expeditions, too.

Antarctica is also home to over 400 subglacial lakes. The largest, Lake Vostok, lies under 2.5 miles (4 km) of ice near Russia's Vostok Station. "And what's in there? Probably microbes," Klages said. "But also," because of the immense pressure of the ice, "probably life that isn't found anywhere else on Earth."

Related: Will Antarctica ever be habitable?

A complex system of rivers funnels water in and out of those lakes, according to research led by Christine Dow, a glaciologist at the University of Waterloo in Canada who has used radar imaging to see what lies beneath the ice's surface.

If you're having a hard time picturing an entire body of water underneath an ice sheet, just think of a river you would see flowing into a lake and toward the ocean — "but then you just add on 4 kilometers [2.5 miles] of ice on top," Dow explained. That ice makes the water behave a bit strangely. "You can actually have water flowing uphill underneath the Antarctic ice," she told Live Science. "It's not as defined by gravity."

A lot of what lies under the ice is not as exciting, however. "The vast majority of what's underneath the ice is just rock," Klages said. "It's just crystalline bedrock, crystalline basement, granite."

an icy mountain range rises from a flat plain

Antarctica has many mountain ranges, including the Royal Society Range by McMurdo Sound. (Image credit: Jason Edwards via Getty Images)

One of the most important elements is the very large planes of soggy sediment beneath some parts of the ice, Dow said. "Those are the areas that are flowing really fast into the ocean, because essentially the ice is just floating on top of this slurry of wet sediment," she explained. "It's not as aesthetic-sounding as the mountains and the valleys, but it's very important for understanding how the ice is behaving."

Knowing what's going on underneath the ice sheet is important for predicting what will happen when it melts, according to Dow and Klages.

There are entire areas of the Antarctic, like much of West Antarctica, that are below sea level because of the thickness of the ice sheet. "There's no ocean there right now, because the ice is taking up all of the space," Dow said.

RELATED MYSTERIES

Why aren't there polar bears in Antarctica?

When did Antarctica become a continent?

Why does ice float?

If you imagine that the ice is in a bowl, it's currently right at the rim. But once the ice starts to retreat, it will move back into the bowl. And because ice is less dense than water, it will become more buoyant. At that point, the ice is "floating like a giant ice cube," Dow said.

Once all of the area below sea level becomes filled by the ocean, the ice will become more unstable and will break up, contributing even more to sea-level rise. "So the moment when that ice starts retreating from the rim is really critical," Dow said. "And we're at that point right now.

"It's a pretty unstable place, the Antarctic," she added. "It's beautiful, it's vast, it's mysterious — but it's also really dangerous."

Antarctica quiz: Test your knowledge on Earth's frozen continent

Sara Hashemi
Sara Hashemi
Live Science Contributor

Sara Hashemi is a journalist and fact-checker covering environmental justice, climate and the intersection between science and society. Her work has appeared in Sierra, Smithsonian Magazine, Maisonneuve and more. She has a master's degree in science journalism from NYU.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about antarctica

Wilkes Land crater: The giant hole in East Antarctica's gravitational field likely caused by a meteorite

'We didn't expect to find such a beautiful, thriving ecosystem': Hidden world of life discovered beneath Antarctic iceberg

The constant surveillance of modern life could worsen our brain function in ways we don't fully understand, disturbing studies suggest
See more latest
Most Popular
An image of a spiral galaxy
Space photo of the week: Bizarre 1-armed spiral galaxy stuns Hubble scientists
a black and white photo of a bone with parallel marks on it
When was math invented?
a hoatzin bird leaping in the air with blue sky background
Hoatzin: The strange 'stinkbird' born with clawed wings that appears to be an evolutionary 'orphan'
side-by-side images of a baboon and a gorilla
What's the difference between apes and monkeys?
Split image of the Martian surface and free-floating atoms.
Science news this week: Wave patterns on Mars and 'free-range' atom clouds
an illustration of a woman lying down in a grave with weapons behind her
'If it was a man, we would say that's a warrior's grave': Weapon-filled burials are shaking up what we know about women's role in Viking society
Jellyfish Lake seen from the viewpoint of a camera that is half in the water and half outside. We see dozens of yellow jellyfish in the water.
Jellyfish Lake: Palau's saltwater pool with a toxic bottom and surface waters brimming with millions of jellyfish
a close-up of a human skeleton
How do archaeologists figure out the sex of a skeleton?
Sir David Attenborough opens the Turner and the Thames, Five paintings at the artists house in Twickenham on January 10, 2020 in London, England.
9 surprising facts about David Attenborough on his 99th birthday
Large swirls of green seen on the ocean&#039;s surface from space
Mysterious substance spotted swirling across the surface of the Baltic Sea — Earth from space