Science news this week: A magnitude 8.8 megaquake and whether we should — and can — stop AI

Whether we should stop AI and a magnitude 8.8 megaquake intensifies the eruption of Klyuchevskoy volcano.

In this week's science news, a magnitude 8.8 megaquake hit off the coast of Russia. The enormous earthquake was the joint-sixth largest ever recorded and struck the sparsely populated Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday.

Shortly after the earthquake struck, a volcano began erupting on the same peninsula . Klyuchevskoy volcano had shown signs of unrest for weeks, and the earthquake likely intensified the eruption, which sent lava spewing and an ash plume rising to a height of at least 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers).

The enormous earthquake also led to tsunami warnings across the Pacific, but many of these were subsequently downgraded as the waves weren't as big as initially feared.

Ancient Greek honey

Sticky goo found in jars from an ancient archaeological site was found to be honey. (Image credit: Luciana da Costa Carvalho)

Researchers have finally identified a sticky goo substance that was found in 2,500-year-old bronze jars from southern Italy. The goo, left over from an offering to an ancient Greek god, has been the subject of archaeological debate for 70 years, but now it's finally settled — the goo is honey.

A team of chemists and archaeologists used cutting-edge chemical analysis to determine that the jars originally contained honeycomb. The ancient Greeks and Romans used honey in medicine, rituals, cosmetics and, of course, food.

Life's little mysteries

Most domestic cats don't like getting wet. (Image credit: Sanja Baljkas via Getty Images)

Cat owners often know all too well that their feline companions hate water. Not all cats have aquaphobia, but the stereotype holds true more often than not. So, why do most domestic cats despise getting wet?

THC-laced pizza

Dozens of pizzeria customers were exposed to THC. (Image credit: Nitas via Getty Images)

At least 85 people became intoxicated with THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, after eating at a Wisconsin pizzeria in 2024, a new report revealed.

Famous Yeti's Pizza in Stoughton shared an industrial kitchen with other vendors, including a state-licensed producer of edibles containing delta-9 THC — the most abundant form of THC in cannabis plants. After running out of cooking oil, the pizzeria unwittingly used THC-infused oil from the shared kitchen to prepare dough.

Customers reported experiencing THC exposure symptoms within one to four hours of eating pizza, garlic bread, cheese bread or sandwiches from the pizzeria. The symptoms included dizziness, sleepiness and anxiety.

Also in science news this week

—'It was so unexpected': 90 billion liters of meltwater punched its way through Greenland ice sheet in never-before-seen melting event

—Scientists discover fast-spinning 'unicorn' object that defies physics

—Ancient shark discovered deep inside world's longest cave system

—Scientists hit quantum computer error rate of 0.000015% — a world record achievement that could lead to smaller and faster machines

Science spotlight

AI is approaching the technological singularity, when it could become an existential threat to humanity and solve some of our greatest problems. (Image credit: Rory McNicol for Live Science)

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is starting to feel like a runaway freight train, taking us ever closer to the technological singularity — a moment in time when AI develops general intelligence that surpasses human intelligence.

An AI superintelligence is a terrifying prospect in many ways, not least because it has the potential to go rogue and become a threat to us all. However, artificial general intelligence also has the potential to solve some of humanity's other existential problems.

Most scientists predict that artificial general intelligence will exist by 2040, while some think it could arrive as soon as next year. Either way, the birth of superintelligence is seemingly just around the corner.

Something for the weekend

If you're looking for something a little longer to read over the weekend, here are some of the best long reads, book excerpts and interviews published this week.

Science in motion

A stunning new animation shows a suspected intermediate-mass black hole tearing apart a star. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, Ralf Crawford (STScI))

Astronomers have shared a mesmerizing animation of an elusive "missing link" black hole consuming a star at the edge of a distant galaxy. The astronomers believe they spotted this stellar attack in data from the Hubble Space Telescope and NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, so they recreated what the event would have looked like in the animation.

The black hole in the animation is a rare intermediate-mass black hole . Astronomers find it tricky to identify medium-size black holes because they don't produce energy jets or bind galaxies together, and they can be misidentified as clusters of smaller "stellar mass" black holes.

