Liquid Sculptures: Dazzling Photographs of Falling Water

Red Droplets

Three water droplets (two side-by-side and one from above) merge.

Under the Umbrella

Water droplets collide against a white background. Reugels carefully times the droplets to collide just as his camera snaps an image.

Making a Splash

A ring of water rises around a "double pillar" droplet.

Rainbow Droplets

Colored gels over the camera flash create amazing hues.

Triple Pillar

This photograph brings together four droplets - three as "pillars" and one from above.

Blue Droplets

The droplets collide in controlled ways, but create unexpected patterns.

Leaning Droplets

Reugels developed the photographic technique after finding that water columns from two falling droplets leaned into one another.

Magic Mushroom

A little milk or cream added to the water helps it catch the colored light.

Chocolate Drops

Colliding droplets look like chocolate milk against a white background.

Purple Rain

A purple collision stands out against a black backdrop.