Liquid Sculptures: Dazzling Photographs of Falling Water

By Strange News 

Red Droplets

Three water droplets merge in red and green.

(Image credit: Markus Reugels, LiquidArt)

Three water droplets (two side-by-side and one from above) merge.

Under the Umbrella

Three water droplets collide against a white background.

(Image credit: Markus Reugels, LiquidArt)

Water droplets collide against a white background. Reugels carefully times the droplets to collide just as his camera snaps an image.

Making a Splash

Water drops collide amid a splash.

(Image credit: Markus Reugels, LiquidArt)

A ring of water rises around a "double pillar" droplet.

Rainbow Droplets

A rainbow-colored collision of water droplets.

(Image credit: Markus Reugels, LiquidArt)

Colored gels over the camera flash create amazing hues.

Triple Pillar

A "triple pillar" water drop photograph from Markus Reugels

(Image credit: Markus Reugels, LiquidArt)

This photograph brings together four droplets - three as "pillars" and one from above.

Blue Droplets

Blue droplets collide on a black background.

(Image credit: Markus Reugels, LiquidArt)

The droplets collide in controlled ways, but create unexpected patterns.

Leaning Droplets

Water droplets lean on one another in high-speed photography.

(Image credit: Markus Reugels, LiquidArt)

Reugels developed the photographic technique after finding that water columns from two falling droplets leaned into one another.

Magic Mushroom

Beautiful water droplets collide

(Image credit: Markus Reugels, LiquidArt)

A little milk or cream added to the water helps it catch the colored light.

Chocolate Drops

Colorful water droplets look like chocolate drops.

(Image credit: Markus Reugels, LiquidArt)

Colliding droplets look like chocolate milk against a white background.

Purple Rain

Four purple water drops collide on a black background.

(Image credit: Markus Reugels, LiquidArt)

A purple collision stands out against a black backdrop.