5 Things You Didn't Know About Sunscreen

Credit: Mark Probst, CC BY-SA

It seems like the sunscreen industry makes products with higher and higher SPFs each year.

SPF, or sun protection factor, is a measure of how much sun a person wearing a particular sunscreen can be exposed to without getting a sunburn, compared with how much sun he or she could be exposed to without any type of protection, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

But the FDA has called sunscreens with an SPF of 50 or higher "inherently misleading."

These high-SPF sunscreens provide only slightly better sun protection than lower-SPF sunscreens, for example, according to the EWG. Properly applied, an SPF 50 sunscreen blocks 98 percent of the type of sunlight that causes reddening and sunburn, called UVB rays, and a SPF 100 sunscreen blocks 99 percent. But many people think these higher-SPF products mean individuals wearing the sunscreens can spend more time in the sun, however, this is not the case.

In addition, SPF refers only to protection against UVB rays, which cause the skin to redden and burn. A person may think that because his or her skin isn't getting red, there's no damage. However, damage from UVA rays can still occur, according to the EWG.