While carbohydrates are an important part of most people’s diets, if you’re trying to cut down for health reasons you may want to get familiar with which vegetables are low in carbs.

Carbohydrates are one of the three important macronutrients that we need for a healthy and balanced diet. Low-carb vegetables generally grow above the ground, while root vegetables and starchy underground vegetables – such as carrots, parsnips and yams – can be fairly high in carbohydrates.

While carbs are an important part of most people’s diets and the body’s preferred source of energy, if you are consuming a higher percentage of your caloric intake in protein or fat, like on a low carb diet or a keto diet, you may find yourself wanting to cut down on carbohydrates to make room. So here are the best low carb vegetables to include in your meals.

1. Mushrooms

According to Roxana Ehsani (opens in new tab), registered dietitian nutritionist and national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, mushrooms are one of the only sources of vitamin D found in the produce department, but that also contain just 2g of total carbohydrates per 1 cup. “They are a great plant-based meat substitute thanks to their meat-like flavor,” she says.

Dr Deborah Lee, a medical doctor and writer for Dr Fox Online Pharmacy (opens in new tab), also adds that mushrooms are high in B vitamins, which are especially important for the production of red blood cells and for heart health. “They also have a high mineral content, for minerals such as selenium, zinc and copper,” she says. “Mushrooms are also rich in those all-important antioxidants and high in fiber.”

You can add mushrooms into stews or soups, or grill them up with garlic and have them as a side dish. There are a huge variety of mushroom types, so you can experiment with flavors and textures until you find a combination you enjoy.

100g of mushrooms contains 5.3g of carbs and 28 calories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Zucchini

Zucchini is a small summer squash that has a neutral flavor, making it easy to dress, season and prepare however you like. It is low in carbs and calories and makes a great low-carb base for meals.

“Zucchini is one veggie a lot of people may use in place of noodles,” says Ehsani. “You can easily spiral them into zoodles for a low-carb spaghetti alternative, but they also are a good source of vitamin C.”

100g of zucchini contains 3.1 g of carbs and 17 calories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Dark green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach grow above the ground, making them low carb. Spinach in particular is a powerhouse of nutrients, according to Ehsani.

“Spinach is loaded with vitamin K and iron, and can easily be added into meals. You can add spinach leaves to your salad and add baby spinach to your smoothie for added nutrients, without really even tasting it.”

You can also add it to soups, stews or stir-frys at the end of the cooking process, so you don’t overcook it and lose its nutrients.

Spinach is hailed as a ‘functional food’ in a review in the journal Food & Function (opens in new tab), which lists the benefits of spinach as “anti-cancer, anti-obesity, hypoglycemic, and hypolipidemic”. If you don’t like spinach, swap it for other dark green leafy vegetables, such as kale or beet leaves for a similar nutritional profile.

100g of spinach contains 3.8g of carbs and 23 calories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Cauliflower

“Cauliflower is a type of cruciferous vegetable that is rich in vitamins and minerals, like vitamin C and antioxidants, which can be cancer preventing,” says Ehsani. “It's another great carb replacement, as you can make it into low-carb pizza crusts and flatbread, turn it into steaks, mash into a mashed potato substitute or grate it into rice.”

The idea of replacing your favorite carbs with cauliflower may put you off, but it has a neutral flavor and absorbs seasoning well, making it a versatile addition to any diet.

A review in the Polish journal Roczniki Państwowego Zakładu Higieny [Annals of the National Institute of Hygiene] (opens in new tab) links brassica vegetables, such as cauliflower, broccoli and cabbage, to cancer prevention, reduction of oxidative stress and immune system stimulation among other benefits. This may be due to the presence of phytochemicals, including isothiocyanates (sulforaphane).

100g of cauliflower contains 5g of carbs and 25 calories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are another versatile low-carb vegetable. “They are a rich source of vitamin A, C and K, and contain potassium,” says Ehsani. “They can be easily incorporated into any meal or dish, added to salads, used in stews or soups.”

Tomatoes also contain a carotenoid called lycopene, which is one of the most powerful antioxidants according to a review in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (opens in new tab). Oxidative stress has been linked to Alzheimer’s disease and cancer, making antioxidants such as lycopene vital for disease prevention.

100g of tomato contains 3.9 g of carbs and 18 calories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Broccoli

Lee says that the high vitamin C content of broccoli makes it an excellent addition to a low-carb diet. “It is high in vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, potassium, manganese and iron,” she says. “One cup of broccoli contains 9% of your total daily fiber intake. Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable, which is thought to have cancer-preventing properties, largely due to the presence of a phytochemical called indole-3-carbinol. Several studies have shown this to suppress the growth of breast, colon and prostate cancer cells. It has been observed to increase apoptosis – cell death and destruction – of breast cancer cells.”

Steam or stir fry broccoli to reduce water soluble vitamin loss through cooking, or add more delicate sprouting broccoli raw into salads.

100g of broccoli contains 7.2g of carbs and 35 calories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Celery

Celery has a low glycemic index, which means it releases its energy slowly and leaves you feeling fuller for longer.

“Celery is high in vitamins A, C and K, as well as containing high levels of iron and folate,” says Lee. “It’s also low in sodium and high in fiber. Celery also contains apigenin, a flavonoid compound that has potent anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. Being high in fiber, celery aids digestion. The high fiber content may be one reason why eating celery has been shown to lower blood pressure and lower cholesterol levels.”

100g of celery contains 3g of carbs and 16 calories

This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to offer medical advice.