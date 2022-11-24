We found a bunch of Black Friday iPad deals... but this is the one we'd recommend

Apple’s iPad lineup has got increasingly complex in recent years, meaning it can be possible to buy a tablet that’s less powerful than another without realising it.

We’ve already put together our Black Friday iPad guide , and in it, we noted that the iPad Air with M1 chip is the best iPad for most users thanks to its combination of features, available accessories, and price point.

Amazon has reduced the price of the iPad Air M1 down to $549 (opens in new tab) (save $50), for Black Friday, too, meaning the iPad Air with M1 is actually only around $100 more expensive than the latest, but much less capable, iPad 10th generation.

(opens in new tab) iPad Air M1 64GB - was $599 , now $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The iPad Air M1 features the same chip found in many Apple laptops, and offers the best value in the iPad range.

(opens in new tab) iPad (10th gen) 64GB - was $449 , now $426 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $23: The latest iPad is a great tablet, but its close proximity to the iPad Air M1 makes it tough to recommend if you can spend a little more.

So, what does that extra $100 get you over the (admittedly great, and good-looking) iPad (10th Gen)? The iPad Air M1 is ever so slightly thinner and lighter, but it supports the second generation of Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard Folio. That means you can use it more like a laptop in the future than you could the iPad (tenth generation) which offers a Folio-style case.

There’s plenty that’s similar – both have a 12MP pair of cameras (although the tenth gen iPad finally moves the front-facing one to the landscape side of the device), and both have a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s only bettered by the iPad Pro.

The biggest differentiator, though, is the M1 chip in the iPad Air. While the A14 chip in the iPad (tenth generation) is no slouch, Apple has already begun rolling out M-series-specific features to the iPad lineup, like true external display support and improved Stage Manager multitasking. That means you may want to invest in an iPad with the M1 chip to ensure you experience the best iPadOS has to offer in the future.