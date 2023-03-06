Unleash your creativity for less with 31% off the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen

Take your tablet productivity and creativity to a new level with the Apple Pencil Second Generation, reduced by $40 at Walmart and Amazon.

Much has been made of Apple Silicon on the company's laptops, but it's also found in the latest iPad lineup, too. While the differences are a little more iterative, whether you have an A-series or M-series CPU, an Apple Pencil can make your computing life much easier.

Need to sign a PDF document? Scribble on the screen. Need to jot down notes in a lecture? The Apple Pencil helps to make the iPad range some of the best tablets for students.

It can be hard to find a great deal on the Apple Pencil Second Generation, though, but we've found a great one at Walmart and Amazon. Right now, you can get over $30 off the Apple Pencil Second Generation (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to $89 from the MSRP of $129.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil 2nd Generation - Was $129 , now $89 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save $40 on the Apple Pencil 2nd Generation at Walmart, and improve your digital creativity.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil 2nd Generation - Was $129 , now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $40: You can find the same deal over at Amazon if you'd prefer to shop there.

The first thing to note (in case you missed our which iPad should you buy guide) is that the Apple Pencil Second Generation will work with the following Apple tablets: The iPad Pro, iPad Mini, and the iPad Air – the base iPad, including the newest 10th generation model, requires the older first generation version of the Apple Pencil.

If you do have a compatible device, the Apple Pencil could potentially change your workflows entirely. Naturally, it's great for creative work in apps like Procreate or the iPad version of Adobe Photoshop, but its real strength is in note-taking -- particularly with the pocket-sized iPad Mini.

Apple even has a Quick Note function where you can start scribbling with a quick drag from the corner of any screen, and you can switch functions (ideal for quickly erasing something) with a double tap on the top of the pencil.

The Apple Pencil is also ideal for anyone that signs a lot of documents or contracts.

User reviews are positive, with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating (opens in new tab) on Walmart's own rating system. While some have noted its utility is limited if you're not taking notes or drawing, others have praised the design, comfort, and battery life.