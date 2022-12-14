This HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off in the holiday sales - a perfect gift for students

Heading back to school in 2023 and looking for a boost? This huge deal cuts $350 off of a versatile laptop.
Laptops are great, capable of offering plenty of portability and a full computing experience with a keyboard and trackpad. Touch screen laptops add additional ways to react with your content, but this HP Envy machine can become a tablet with its 360-degree hinge, making it one of the best laptops for students.
Best Buy has reduced the price by $350 off of the MSRP, bringing the laptop down to just $599.99 (opens in new tab), down from the usual price of $949.99.
Ideal for making notes in class, presenting to classmates, or kicking back and watching some Netflix at the end of the day, the HP ENVY x360 is well worth a look and this is easily one of the best student laptop deals we’ve seen recently.
HP Envy x360 -
was $949.99, now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $350: This laptop has Windows 11, a touch screen and large display, and flips to become a tablet, too.
Check out our HP Envy x360 13 review (opens in new tab) where we gave it an impressive 4 out of 5 stars.
The HP Envy x360 is running Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, which offers a more consistent experience throughout – whether you’re using touch or a traditional keyboard and trackpad.
That’s handy because when folding the screen back over the keyboard section, users can carry the laptop as a tablet. That makes it ideal for quick note-taking, and the hinge is durable, too. In fact, the whole product weighs just 3.88 pounds, making it ideal for taking between lessons.
In terms of ports, there’s a Thunderbolt port for connecting to up to two displays, and there’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth included for connecting to networks and peripherals, respectively.
You’ll even find a 5MP camera for video calls, as well as Bang & Olufsen dual speakers for crystal clear audio.
User reviews are positive (opens in new tab), too, with an average customer rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. Reviewers range from general consumers to IT professionals, and all are impressed with the machine’s power and versatility to switch to a tablet-like format.