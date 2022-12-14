This HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off in the holiday sales - a perfect gift for students

Heading back to school in 2023 and looking for a boost? This huge deal cuts $350 off of a versatile laptop.

Laptops are great, capable of offering plenty of portability and a full computing experience with a keyboard and trackpad. Touch screen laptops add additional ways to react with your content, but this HP Envy machine can become a tablet with its 360-degree hinge, making it one of the best laptops for students.

Best Buy has reduced the price by $350 off of the MSRP, bringing the laptop down to just $599.99 (opens in new tab), down from the usual price of $949.99.

Ideal for making notes in class, presenting to classmates, or kicking back and watching some Netflix at the end of the day, the HP ENVY x360 is well worth a look and this is easily one of the best student laptop deals we’ve seen recently.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 - was $949.99 , now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $350: This laptop has Windows 11, a touch screen and large display, and flips to become a tablet, too. Check out our HP Envy x360 13 review (opens in new tab) where we gave it an impressive 4 out of 5 stars.

The HP Envy x360 is running Microsoft’s latest operating system, Windows 11, which offers a more consistent experience throughout – whether you’re using touch or a traditional keyboard and trackpad.

That’s handy because when folding the screen back over the keyboard section, users can carry the laptop as a tablet. That makes it ideal for quick note-taking, and the hinge is durable, too. In fact, the whole product weighs just 3.88 pounds, making it ideal for taking between lessons.

In terms of ports, there’s a Thunderbolt port for connecting to up to two displays, and there’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth included for connecting to networks and peripherals, respectively.

You’ll even find a 5MP camera for video calls, as well as Bang & Olufsen dual speakers for crystal clear audio.