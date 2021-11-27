This early Cyber Monday microscope deal save 25% on a Skybasic digital scope

If you've never purchased a microscope before, starting with a small model is a great idea, and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab a great deal on one. Skybasic's wireless digital microscope is on sale right now on Amazon for $31.41, and it's perfect for beginners.

The Skybasic digital microscope is an electron model that can be used for various purposes like inspecting items like jewelry, stamps, or collectibles; skin or hair inspection; industrial purposes; or looking at print materials. Looking at insects, plants, and minerals makes nature trips and hikes even more fun. It's also a great way to teach kids about science, especially those who love to do projects at home.

With a magnification zoom of 50x-1000x, you will be able to see pretty much anything clearly through the high-quality lens. You can also wirelessly stream live footage from up to 33 feet away at the same time. It also features eight LED lights that are adjustable, making it ideal for displaying an excellent color temperature in dark environments without overexposing the image.

Skybasic Wireless Digital Microscope: $41.89 Skybasic Wireless Digital Microscope: $41.89 $31.41 on Amazon

The Skybasic wireless digital microscope is on sale for only $31.41 for Cyber Monday, making it 25% off the original price. Aside from the $10.48 you'll be saving, you won't have to pay shipping because of free Prime 2- day shipping.



The Skybasic wireless digital microscope can connect to its own wifi, making it compatible with your Android or iOS device (tablet or cell phone) and Windows or Mac computers (including several different versions of programs). To operate it, simply download the "Max-see" app and connect to the wifi. After that, you're ready to go!

Taking pictures or videos is simple on this model. All you have to do is press the image/video button on the device that's connected to the microscope, or press the related APP trigger. A 2MP HD CMOS sensor transfers the digital material instantly to the device. You can easily upload your findings to share them with friends, family, and colleagues with the USB connector that's included with the microscope.

It also comes with a bracket and base for the microscope. Safety is important when using scientific equipment, so be sure to take the proper precautions like removing the lens's plastic protective cap before using it.

The long-lasting battery life makes enjoying this microscope even easier. After a full charge, it can last for up to three hours without needing to be charged again.

Overall, for under $35, the Skybridge wireless digital microscope is a great deal for beginners looking to use a microscope for the first time. It is not meant to be a professional model.

