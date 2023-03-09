These Celestron SkyMaster Binoculars are tailor-made for stargazing, and they're 33% off

Save big on some of the top astronomy binoculars around with this huge Celestron deal at Amazon.

The night sky can be beautiful if you know where to look - or shall we say, know how to look. What may seem an inky canvas with a few twinkling lights can be even more stunning with the right equipment - making the best binoculars for stargazing a must.

The good news is that there's a huge number of options. The bad news is that this can make it tricky to pick the ones for you, even with our comprehensive list. Thankfully, we've found a huge saving on the binoculars we gave the top spot in that list, meaning you'll know you're getting the cream of the crop.

Amazon is offering the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 at 33% off (opens in new tab) of their MSRP of $319.95, bringing the total down to $212.79.

The Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 features an 80mm diameter lens, and up to twenty times magnification while remaining crystal clear.

Every lens is coated to improve contrast and maximize brightness, allowing for a clear, bright image even at night. The kit includes lens caps, interchangeable eyecups, a rain guard, neckstrap and cleaning cloth - everything you need to stargaze effectively in all conditions.

In our Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 review we awarded it 4 stars and said the following:

"These binoculars are for a specific purpose and this may not be everyone’s cup of tea." We noted the size of the binoculars as a downside, but it's worth noting that if you don't mind that, they're certainly well-built.

In fact, we praised the rugged design that means if your bag is big enough, you can throw them in there and know they'll hold their own among loose items.