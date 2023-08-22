These Apple accessories won't break the bank before you go back to school
Save on the Apple Watch SE, AirPods, and even Apple Pencil at Amazon and stock up on college tech.
On your way back to school this year but looking for something fresh? Apple tech can be expensive, but there are savings to be had at Amazon on a variety of items.
If you've got an iPhone, the Apple Watch SE is an excellent, more affordable fitness tracker than you may expect, now down to just $149 - that's $130 off of the MSRP.
It has more practical school-focused features, too, like using watchOS to add your notes or task manager apps to your wrist or keeping a list of your calendar appointments to hand (or wrist).
Amazon is also offering a deal on the second-generation AirPods, with $40 off of the MSRP making them just $99. For under a hundred dollars, that means you get the true wireless earbuds with great sound quality and the charging case means you can get a day of battery life without needing to reach for a charger.
Finally, if you're heading back to school with an iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad Mini, you'll want to check out the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation). You'll need the first-gen version for other iPads, but this more advanced model is much more sensitive and capable of greater detail.
Amazon is now offering the clever stylus for $89 - just over $40 off the MSRP of $129.99. You can also get the same deal at Walmart.
Wondering which iPad needs which accessory? Be sure to check out our iPad buying guide for students.
