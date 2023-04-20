The MacBook Pro with the best battery is up to $200 off

Save big on the MacBook Pro M2 at B&H Photo and Amazon right now - great deals for students and creatives.

The MacBook Pro now comes in three different sizes, with the 14-inch and 16-inch among the best laptops for coding you can buy today. This time around, we're focused on the smaller 13-inch model. While it can still do plenty of heavy lifting with programming, It's also one of the best laptops for students - and its secret weapon is its battery life.

Imagine our surprise, then, when we spotted this addition to our student laptop deals lineup.

Right now you can pick up the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the latest M2 processor for $1099 (opens in new tab) - that's 15% (or $200) off the MSRP. You can find the deal in question at B&H Photo, while Amazon has the 512GB version at $150 (opens in new tab) off if you need more storage.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with 256GB - Was $1299 , now $1099 at B&H Photo Save $200 on the MacBook Pro 13-inch with the latest M2 processor and the Touch Bar.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with 512GB- Was $1499 , now $1349 at Amazon Save $150 on the same laptop but with double the storage, ideal for use as a main computer.

Let's get the negative out of the way first - yes, the M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch looks more than a little dated. It has thick bezels around the display, and it's a little chunkier than the latest M2 MacBook Air while offering the same processor.

It's still plenty portable, though, and while Apple's Touch Bar was much maligned when it debuted, with third-party tools it becomes an exceptionally powerful tool and is something you won't find on any of the company's other laptops.

The M2 processor is, as you'd expect, powerful, but the M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch is the best example of just how power efficient it is, too. Looking to carry it between lectures and still have some power left? Good news - it lasts for over 18 hours on a single charge. The closest alternative? The same laptop's M1 configuration peaks at around 16 hours.

For more on the MacBook Pro 13-inch, check out our head-to-head with the MacBook pro 13 vs HP Envy.