The camera we called a "cheat code" for wildlife photography is over $1000 off in the Prime Day deals

Whether you're out to capture pics of wildlife, people, or the cosmos, the Canon EOS R5 is one of the top cameras you can get your hands on. And, thanks to Prime Day (and the competitive spirit it triggers in other retailers), it's $1054 off at Abes of Maine, minus lens.

The EOS R5 features in our list of best cameras for wildlife photography and its lower-megapixel brother, the EOS R8, made our best camera for astrophotography guide. The EOS R5 is powerful but easy to use and you'd be hard pressed to go wrong with it, especially at this price. It's currently down to just $2,845 at Abes of Maine.

You'll need to couple this with an appropriate lens (see our best skywatching lens guide) but with $1054 off, this is a great deal for serious or semi-serious snappers. Amazon is running it's own sale on the EOS R5 at the moment, but it's only offering $500 off the MSRP.

Canon EOS R5 (Body Only)

Was: $3,899

Now: $2,845 at Abes of Maine

Overview: A superb still camera, this easy to use Canon EOS R5 sports a 45MP sensor and, if you suddenly need to catch something on the go, 8K video capabilities.

Key features: 45MP Full Frame Sensor, ISO range 100-51200, 8K 30p / 4K 120p video, dual memory card slots

Product launched: July 2020

Price history: This Amazon price of $3,399 is the lowest it's been at Amazon. It's a little cheaper at Walmart, priced at $3,224.45. It has been even cheaper at Walmart, dropping as low as $3199.99. Abes of Maine has them all beat by a good margin though.

Price comparison: Amazon: $3,399 | Walmart: $3,224.45 | Best Buy: $3399.99 | B&H Photo: $3,299.00

Reviews consensus: This is a superb camera, one of the best we've put to the test. It's an outstanding performer, particularly if you're into wildlife photography or astrophotography.

We remarked that it's "..so good at photographing wildlife, it’s effectively a cheat code for capturing images of animals – not to mention humans or any other subject." And with a great battery life, you won't be losing out on any fantastic shots.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best wildlife cameras

Buy it if: You're after a powerful, easy to use camera that captures high quality images no matter what you point it at.

Don't buy it if: You're just starting out and don't need the power or megapixel count that the camera offers. Perhaps consider the EOS R8 instead.