Save $400 on one of the best Windows laptops we've seen this year

Microsoft has been at the forefront of bringing a new class of laptops — branded "Copilot+ AI PCs" — to the market. It's not even Black Friday yet, but you can already save a huge amount on one of the best laptops for coding and programming.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (13.8-inch): was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Amazon Save $400 on one of our favorite laptops of the year with the 13-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. Fitted with some of the latest hardware, this AI PC is packed with a top Snapdragon processor as well as a lengthy battery life if you're hoping to work on the move often.

Although "Copilot+ AI PC" may sound like jargon, these new laptops are the real deal thanks to the neural processing unit (NPU) they are fitted with, alongside the processor and graphics card.

An NPU optimizes the laptop's workload by taking on tasks the GPU and CPU normally would — and performs these tasks far more efficiently.

This means you benefit from added multitasking chops and massively extended battery life compared with laptops that lack this key component. Beyond this, you can enjoy a crisp display and snappy, responsive keyboard – all for under $1,200.

Under the hood, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (13.8-inch) comes with 16 GB RAM alongside a sizeable 1 TB storage capacity. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor and graphics card are considered among the best you can pick up in today's market. The touchscreen display is also a delight to use – showing crisp and vibrant images despite not being an OLED screen. All in all, you would normally be looking at something upwards of $1,500 for a device with similar specs.

Although we love MacBooks (Apple hardware represents great value for money these days), the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (13.8-inch) is most certainly one of the best Windows machines you can get without breaking the bank. Another popular pick — the Dell XPS 14 — is also 10% off but still comes in at $1,399.99 – $200 more.

If you're looking for a lightweight and portable machine you can rely on when you're out and about, you could do much worse than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (13.8-inch). While it doesn't come with a beefy GPU, its performance is stellar and it will last you a while without needing a recharge. At $400, there's never been a better time to grab it.

Key features: Snapdragon CPU and GPU, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, NPU and a very sizeable battery life.

Product launched: June 2024.

Price history: Microsoft only launched this laptop a few months ago, so it's stuck at around its recommended retail price or just below for a good few months. At $1,199.99 on Amazon, we've never yet seen it this cheap.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,199.99 | Walmart: $1,199.99 | Best Buy: $1,299.99

Reviews consensus: The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 offers zippy performance and a stellar battery life. It's packed with premium specs and a large SSD to maximize how you can use it. The 13.8-inch version is highly portable and a joy to use while on the move. It's a genuine MacBook Air rival.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a lightweight powerhouse that you can use in all environments, from your desk to public transport and everywhere in between, and that you can trust to last for hours.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something with a high-end GPU or a larger display, especially an OLED screen.