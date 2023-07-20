Save $300 on this powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet/laptop hybrid that's perfect for students

Get Microsoft's latest laptop/tablet hybrid with vastly improved specs for the same price as the base model at Best Buy.

The best tablets for students are constantly shifting, but the Microsoft Surface Pro always appears in some capacity. That's because it's a tablet that turns into a laptop when you need it, making it versatile - but it also doesn't skimp on the internal specs, meaning it can get real work done.

Thanks to a $300 saving at Best Buy, you can get the 16GB/256GB SSD version for $1299.99 - the same price as the base 8GB RAM option.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Was: $1,599.99

Now: $1299.99 at Best Buy

Overview: This laptop/tablet offers a 13-inch display, comes with a stylus, and offers double the RAM for the same price as the base model elsewhere.

Key features: 13-inch display, tablet hybrid, 16GB of RAM

Product launched: October 2022

Price history: We've not seen this variant of the Surface Pro 9 drop in price often, but Walmart and Amazon are currently matching Best Buy's price (though Amazon is only selling the 8GB version).

Price comparison: Amazon: $1299.99 | Walmart: $1299.99 | Best Buy: $1299.99

Reviews consensus: The Surface Pro has gone through some awkward versions in its time, but the ARM-powered ninth edition is a solid pickup. There are some compatibility issues for some apps, but many of those have been ironed out since launch. It's flexible, offers a lightweight Windows 11 experience, and it's small enough to throw in a bag.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a tablet that can turn into a laptop, or need a stylus for digital art or notetaking. You want great battery life and a large display.

Don't buy it if: You don't want to pay extra for a keyboard, you want a more affordable device.