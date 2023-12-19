Save a chunk of change on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch6

One of the latest and greatest fitness trackers, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6, is reduced ahead of Christmas, and is just the right size to stuff into a stocking. You'll have to be quick, though — not only are you cutting it fine for a last-minute gift, but with a tasty $60 off the MSRP it's likely to fly off the shelves at Best Buy.

You don't often get a deal this good on one of the best fitness trackers around, especially one this new. And just how new? Well, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 only launched in August of this year, meaning it's only 4 months old at the time of writing.

This model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is the one without LTE, with the 44mm case and that gorgeous circular display that may make an Apple Watch user a little jealous.

The screen is bright, too, drastically more than the last version, though it's worth remembering that this is very much an incremental step from the Galaxy Watch5.

Improved sleep tracking is another headline feature, as well as a new skin temperature sensor, something many rivals still don't offer. It's also running a new Exynos W930 chip and has more RAM, so it's much more responsive than its predecessors and many other Wear OS watches.

Speaking of Wear OS, Google's platform allows the installation of third-party tools, meaning the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is great for tinkerers, or anyone who wants Strava running on their wrist.

That makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 a true jack of all trades, and you may be surprised by the apps you already use that can be found on Wear OS, too.

Best Buy's own review metrics have given it 4.8 stars out of 5, with many praising the design and battery life.