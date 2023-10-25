Rare Apple iPad Pro deal shaves off $70

Want a tablet to replace your creaking laptop? The iPad Pro might just be the one for you.

We opted for the M1 iPad Air as the best tablet for students, but the iPad Pro was never far from the top spot. Now packing the M2 chip (something the iPad Air still doesn't have at the time of writing), this powerhouse tablet priced itself out of the top spot with a hefty MSRP, even for the 11-inch version.

Thankfully, we've found a deal at B&H Photo that makes the iPad Pro a definite contender again, with $70 shaved off of the 256GB 11-inch (that's double the base storage).

Key features: Apple M2 chip, 11-inch display, 256GB of storage

Product launched: October 2022

Price history: The iPad Pro is a year old, but we've not seen as many discounts as you'd expect. As a result, we've always got our eye out for ones such as this.

Reviews consensus: While Apple Silicon's constant iteration means an M3 iPad, be it Air or Pro, is likely not far away, the M2 iPad Pro remains a powerful tablet that looks great. The 11-inch version is compact enough to hold in one hand, while also being powerful enough to multitask regularly. You can use the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) and the Magic Keyboard, but each is expensive. Still, with the power of a laptop in your hand, there's nothing quite like it.

Live Science: ★★★★ TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best iPad for students, best tablet for students

Buy it if: You need a tablet that's powerful enough to run circles around a laptop. You want to work on creative projects on a tablet, and are sure a laptop isn't for you.

Don't buy it if: You want to wait for the next version. You don't need the M2 (the M1 version is likely available at a discount if you can find it).