Pick up a student laptop for less than $400 thanks to this Best Buy deal

If you're a student looking to upgrade your laptop, we may have a deal for you. Not only does this Lenovo Ideapad have plenty of features that make it ideal for lugging around college, it looks great and has more than $200 off at Best Buy.

The retailer has cut $230 off the Lenovo Ideapad 3i MSRP, meaning you can get a 15.6-inch laptop for $399.99 instead of paying over $600.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Was $629.99 , now $399.99 on Best Buy

Save $230 on this portable laptop with solid specs for students and a 15.6-inch display.

Mid-range laptops such as these, reduced or not, can often look a little homogenous, but we think the Lenovo Ideapad 3i is surprisingly chic. The keyboard looks smart, the colorway is sleek, and there's a 15.6-inch display, which is easily big enough for researching in multiple windows, making notes, or enjoying some YouTube when you have some downtime.

It's got a full HD 1920x1080 resolution, and multitasking is made even easier with the 8GB of RAM included. Add to that a 512GB SSD for fast storage, double what some laptops start at (we're looking at you, Apple), and there's a lot to like.

The 11th Generation Core i5 processor is a couple of generations behind now, but what's here is still going to be ideal for the majority of students, and it weighs just 3.74 pounds, making it nice and portable for carrying from your dorm to the lecture hall and back again.

It's also running Windows 11 right out of the box, and you can add Microsoft 365 membership with a $25 reduction when purchased alongside it. That includes Word, Excel, and Powerpoint for up to six users for 15 months.