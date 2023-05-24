Get the iPad (9th Gen) for $60 less thanks to this Amazon deal

If you've wondered what the fuss is about with Apple products, this iPad deal is a great way to find out.

The iPad is many things to many people, and while the product line is certainly more complex than ever, there's value to be found throughout the options. That includes the iPad (Ninth Generation) that Apple is keeping around despite the tenth generation version arriving late in 2022.

It's an easy pick as one of the best tablets for students, and one of the best value propositions out there whether you have an iPhone, Mac, or neither.

In our iPad 9th Gen review, we awarded it 4 stars and noted that despite its dated design, it's still a great tablet.

iPad (Ninth Generation)

Was: $329

Now: $269.99 at Amazon

Overview: Get the iPad (9th gen) for just $269.99, and gain access to the huge variety of apps on the App Store.

Key features: Runs latest iPadOS, huge app library, 10.2-inch display

Product launched: September 2021

Price history: Before today's deal, the iPad has been $20 lower before, but this is the second-best price Amazon has had for it. Walmart is close, and Best Buy matches it, too.

Price comparison: Walmart: $279 | Best Buy: $269.99

Reviews consensus: Reviews note that the iPad (ninth generation) is a very capable tablet, if not a very exciting one. It has a "classic" design with a home button and large bezels, and the Lightning port is basically just for charging. Still, it'll run just about anything you throw at it, with the A13 Bionic chip still very capable almost two years on from the tablet's launch.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best iPad for students, best tablet for students

Buy it if: You want to see what the App Store and the Apple ecosystem is about without shelling out a huge amount. You're looking for a tablet for work and play.

Don't buy it if: You want the latest design, a brighter display, or the option to connect plenty of peripherals. The Lightning port on the ninth-generation iPad is fairly limiting.