Save $150 on our favorite Dyson Cool air purifier for Prime Day

Featuring in our guides to the best air purifiers and best air purifiers for allergies, you can't really go wrong with the Dyson Purifier Cool - especially as it's now reduced by $150 for Prime Day.
Beyond it's clearly stunning aesthetics, this purifier also performed exceptionally well in our testing protocol, with our tests concluding that it often captured more than 95% of monitored particles when used at its highest setting for at least 30 minutes.
The purifier also doubles up as a fan in hotter weather, although this isn’t as powerful as some users would like. Users can activate, schedule and monitor their purifier via the Dyson app, allowing them to set fan speed, timers and check air quality whether they’re home or away.
Amazon has discounted this model by more than $150, which is good news for anyone who wants a sleek new fan and air purifier for their house. It performed incredibly well in our tests, removing 96% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns.
Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Whether you have asthma or you’re worried about pet dander irritating your lungs, you can create a healthier indoor environment with this Dyson Pure Cool purifying tower fan. Dyson’s onboard tech means the purifier can draw in even distant pollutants to filter them out and then project that clean air throughout a room as big as 2,860 square feet.
The Dyson purifier is also equipped with a fan to cool the room with purified air. Simply turn off this “cooling feature" when needed.
The sleek design and small footprint — it stands at 40 inches tall by 4.4 in. long and 7.5 in. wide — will not only fit into any room, but it will add to any décor. In addition, there are no fast-spinning blades or awkward grilles on the front, making the device easy to clean and safe. The machine will also let you know when it’s time to change the filter, which is an easy change-out, according to the company.
The box includes the pure cool purifying tower fan, a remote control (which is magnetic and can be stored right on the surface of the tower) and a Dyson Genuine Filter.
The Dyson Purifier Cool has an average score of 4.2 out of five stars on Home Depot. Unimpressed reviewers cite problems with the sensors’ baseline readings and noisiness when in use. On the other hand, positive reviews praise the purifier’s ability to improve the symptoms of allergy sufferers, as well as getting rid of bad smells. Of course, customers also particularly like the integration with smart devices, the auto setting, and the purifier’s cutting-edge design.
Lou Mudge is a health writer based in Bath, United Kingdom for Future PLC. She holds an undergraduate degree in creative writing from Bath Spa University, and her work has appeared in Live Science, Tom's Guide, Fit & Well, Coach, T3, and Tech Radar, among others. She regularly writes about health and fitness-related topics such as air quality, gut health, diet and nutrition and the impacts these things have on our lives.
She has worked for the University of Bath on a chemistry research project and produced a short book in collaboration with the department of education at Bath Spa University.
