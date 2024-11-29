Better than Apple! This high-end AI PC has a better battery than the MacBook Air — it's now just $799

There's nothing worse than a great machine that runs out of battery too quickly, but that's not going to be a problem with the HP OmniBook X 14, a zippy and sleek ultrabook that's now just $799.99 at BestBuy. You can grab this excellent high-powered AI PC for $400 off this Black Friday week.

HP has produced a series of excellent notebooks in the last 12 months, and the HP OmniBook X 14 is among the sleekest and most powerful. It's one of the new "Copilot+ AI PCs" that comes packaged with an NPU — guaranteeing a lengthy battery life.

This is because this specialized component takes on plenty of the tasks you would normally dump on the CPU or GPU, performing them quicker and more efficiently. You can read more in our guide on the one key feature to look out for in a laptop this Black Friday week.

HP OmniBook X 14: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Save $400 on a fantastic AI-powered PC that combines high-end Snapdragon components alongside a 45 TOPS NPU that guarantees smooth performance and a lengthy battery life. With the OmniBook X, you'll also get an expansive 1 TB SSD and a solid 16 GB RAM.

Although "Copilot+ AI PC" may sound like jargon, laptops that include them are a genuine game-changer thanks to the NPU that sits alongside the processor and graphics card.

This takes multitasking to a whole new level, and also means a massively extended battery life compared with machines from previous generations. The HP OmniBook X 14 scored incredibly well in battery life tests, with sister Tom's Guide registering 16 hours and 22 minutes in its test — 72 minutes longer than the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M3). ITPro also scored 19 hours and 27 minutes in its test, giving you a sense of just how long this machine can last you on the move.

The best part is its price, with $799 at BestBuy an absolute steal for reliability like this.

Under the hood, you will get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, paired with the Qualcomm Adreno GPU and 16 GB RAM. Capping this off is a delightful 1 TB SSD so you can store more media files. You can't do much better than this for the price you pay, with these Snapdragon components considered among the best if you're opting against a machine with a dedicated GPU (from AMD or Nvidia).

If there are any concerns, the lack of OLED may disappoint some users hoping for the most vibrant colors and deepest blacks, but you do get a solid 2,240 x 1,400 pixel IPS display that can hit 300 nits brightness. If you don't need the screen for any intensive graphics work or for gaming, then it won't be too much of a drag.

At under 3 pounds and incredibly thin (0.56 inches thick), you will in the HP OmniBook X a fantastically zippy machine that you can rely on to do the essentials incredibly well, alongside some light photo or video editing should you want. The biggest selling point, however, is a battery life that lasts for much longer than you will find elsewhere, and at 33% off there has never been a better time to grab it.

Key features: Snapdragon CPU and GPU, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, NPU and a very sizeable battery life.

Product launched: Summer 2024.

Price history: This is a relatively new HP laptop and it hasn't dipped beneath $1,000 at all since its launch. At $799 at BestBuy, we consider this a fantastic deal.

Price comparison: Best Buy: $799| Amazon: $1,199.99 | Walmart: $1,199.99 |

Reviews consensus: The HP OmniBook X 14 has one of the best batteries of any laptop you can find right now while also benefitting from fantastic performance thanks to Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon components. With a decent 16 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD, this is among the best laptops you can get for its price.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | ITPro: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a portable and light laptop that offers the best-in-class performance without needing to be constantly recharged.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need a laptop with the brightest and most vibrant display or you want a machine with a dedicated GPU.

