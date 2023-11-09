Best Buy has slashed $500 off of one of the best cameras around

Black Friday may still be a couple of weeks away, but the good news is that the deals are in full flow already, including an impressive discount on what we think is one of the best wildlife photography cameras around.

A camera we dubbed a 'cheat code for wildlife photography' in our Canon EOS R5 review, it features a 45MP resolution and some of the best animal autofocusing around right now. In fact, it pretty much takes a lot of the challenge out of snapping the local fauna.

"If we had to choose one camera with which to photograph wildlife, it would hands-down be the Canon EOS R5," we said - strong words indeed.

Our biggest gripe was the price, but Best Buy has slashed that by $500 — bringing it down to $3,399.99.

Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Camera (Body Only): was $3,899.99, now $3,399.99 @ Best Buy

Regarded as a fantastic camera for just about anyone, this 45MP camera is still pricey — but it's well worth it if you're a keen photographer. It can shoot up to 8K video, and offers built-in Wi-Fi for transferring snaps to your studio setup.

Even at that discount, it's a high price, but for your money, you'll be getting an incredible camera — even three years after it launched.

There's a 45MP full-frame dual-pixel CMOS sensor, and it can shoot up to 8K video — an early adopter for consumer tech — while 4K is supported, too.

There's a 3.2-inch touch-capable display which can flipped out, with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to hand off your shots to your connected devices and storage.

"The Canon EOS R5 has been an absolute sensation ever since it launched in July 2020," we said in our review. "The first consumer 8K camera to hit the market, Canon pulled no punches in making the R5 an absolute powerhouse."