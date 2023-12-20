Bag a $300 saving on your new year school gear with this student laptop

Looking for a portable laptop that doubles as a capable tablet? This Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deal could be perfect — right now Best Buy is snipping $300 off the MSRP, bringing the laptop down to just $799.99. That's a huge saving.

Laptops for students need battery power to last all day and be light enough to carry around with you, but with this deal the Surface Pro 9 from Microsoft also ticks the other required feature — a budget friendly price. Just shy of $800 is at the top end of what could be considered a student laptop, but for this price, which matches the Black Friday saving we saw at Amazon, you get a lot of features for your money.

Being both a tablet and laptop in one, it's ideal for anything from note taking to digital art, to working on spreadsheets and emails. It's a true all-rounder.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Was $1,099.99 , now $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 on this excellent laptop/tablet hybrid, with a great display and plenty of portability.

The model of the Surface Pro 9 on offer here comes packing a 13-inch display with a resolution of 2880x1920, which is lovely and crisp for watching movies or working in demanding apps like Photoshop.

It packs an Intel Core i5 processor, and while there are more powerful options out there, it's energy-efficient enough to give you a decent amount of time before digging for the charger.

We will admit we'd have liked more than just 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, but for anything more powerful there are plenty of laptops for coding we've recommended.

It's worth noting that the keyboard attachment is an additional purchase, but with the saving afforded by Best Buy's deal, you can buy one and still have an extra $150 left over.

With a customer rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Best Buy's own review system, it's clear it's a very good product, but this deal may make it unmissable.