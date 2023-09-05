Apple's most expensive AirPods have $100 off at Amazon

Fresh off last month's discount, AirPods Max just got another price cut.

We love a pair of excellent headphones here at Live Science, whether that's for enjoying the latest album from our favorite artist, or just blocking out the noise and distractions through noise cancelation.

While Apple's AirPods Max may be a little too pricey for many students, Amazon's latest deal makes them much more attainable - slashing $100 off of the MSRP (that's almost 20%) to bring them to $449.99.

The deal only applies to the Space Gray and Pink color options, but you can still save on the other options - they're $469.99.

AirPods Max

Was: $549

Now: $449.99 at Amazon

Overview: With the best audio quality you'll find in AirPods, the AirPods Max offer excellent noise canceling, too.

Key features: Instant pairing with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, excellent audio quality, noise-cancellation, and over 20 hours of battery life.

Product launched: December 2020

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen $70 off, but this feels like a steep enough discount that it's worth a look.

Price comparison: Amazon: $449.99 | Walmart: $449.99 | Best Buy: $469.99

Reviews consensus: The AirPods Max are Apple's most expensive headphones, and for good reason - they're a big step up from the AirPods and AirPods Pro in terms of audio quality. Their over-ear nature does make them less portable, though, especially with no option to fold them up for putting in your bag. Still, they offer excellent noise cancelation, too, making them ideal for long study sessions. You'll also get more than twenty hours of battery, even with noise canceling on.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want the best AirPods for audio quality, instant switching between Apple devices, and a sleek design that looks great.

Don't buy it if: You want more compact headphones, or at least ones that fold up. You're interested in waiting for a new model.