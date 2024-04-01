April 8 solar eclipse: What time does totality start in every state?

Map of path of totality across North America for the April 8th solar eclipse.

The solar eclipse on April 8 will bring eerie darkness to a long swath of the United States, Canada and Mexico during totality — the few moments when the moon covers the sun's face completely, thereby blocking its light.

Totality is a completely different experience from 99% eclipse coverage. First and foremost, totality is the only safe time to look directly at the sun without solar eclipse glasses or other certified eye protection. But viewers within the path of totality will also have the chance to view a host of unique eclipse phenomena.

Only during totality do the skies turn twilight-dark, and only during totality is the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona, visible as wispy projections of light emanating from behind the moon. Being inside the path of totality is also the only way to see eclipse features such as Baily's beads , which are the last rays of light sneaking past the mountains on the moon.

Totality occurs in a 115-mile-wide (185 kilometers) stretch from Mexico to Canada, crossing 15 US states (although two states, Kentucky and Michigan, will only be barely glanced by the moon's shadow). In the US, totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT.

Here's a detailed breakdown of what time totality starts and stops in each state it passes through, according to NASA .

Note: The partial phases of the eclipse last about an hour and 20 minutes before and after totality, and will be visible to some extent across the entire United States. Here's how to safely enjoy the partial eclipse on April 8 .

Swipe to scroll horizontally City Totality begins Totality ends Dallas, Texas 1:40 p.m. CDT 1:44 p.m. CDT Idabel, Oklahoma 1:45 p.m. CDT 1:49 p.m. CDT Little Rock, Arkansas 1:51 p.m. CDT 1:54 p.m. CDT Poplar Bluff, Missouri 1:56 p.m. CDT 2:00 p.m. CDT Paducah, Kentucky 2:00 p.m. CDT 2:02 p.m. CDT Carbondale, Illinois 1:59 p.m. CDT 2:03 p.m. CDT Evansville, Indiana 2:02 p.m. CDT 2:025 p.m. CDT Cleveland, Ohio 3:13 p.m. EDT 3:17 p.m. EDT Erie, Pennsylvania 3:16 p.m. EDT 3:20 p.m. EDT Buffalo, New York 3:18 p.m. EDT 3:22 p.m. EDT Burlington, Vermont 3:26 p.m. EDT 3:29 p.m EDT Lancaster, New Hampshire 3:27 p.m EDT 3:30 p.m. EDT Caribou, Maine 3:32 p.m. EDT 3:34 p.m. EDT

To learn more about the eclipse's timing in your exact location, visit NASA's 2024 eclipse information page .