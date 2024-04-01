April 8 solar eclipse: What time does totality start in every state?
Totality, when the moon completely covers the sun's face, is the climax of a total solar eclipse. Here's what time totality starts in all 13 states where the total solar eclipse will be visible on April 8.
The solar eclipse on April 8 will bring eerie darkness to a long swath of the United States, Canada and Mexico during totality — the few moments when the moon covers the sun's face completely, thereby blocking its light.
Totality is a completely different experience from 99% eclipse coverage. First and foremost, totality is the only safe time to look directly at the sun without solar eclipse glasses or other certified eye protection. But viewers within the path of totality will also have the chance to view a host of unique eclipse phenomena.
Only during totality do the skies turn twilight-dark, and only during totality is the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona, visible as wispy projections of light emanating from behind the moon. Being inside the path of totality is also the only way to see eclipse features such as Baily's beads, which are the last rays of light sneaking past the mountains on the moon.
Totality occurs in a 115-mile-wide (185 kilometers) stretch from Mexico to Canada, crossing 15 US states (although two states, Kentucky and Michigan, will only be barely glanced by the moon's shadow). In the US, totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT.
Here's a detailed breakdown of what time totality starts and stops in each state it passes through, according to NASA.
Note: The partial phases of the eclipse last about an hour and 20 minutes before and after totality, and will be visible to some extent across the entire United States. Here's how to safely enjoy the partial eclipse on April 8.
|City
|Totality begins
|Totality ends
|Dallas, Texas
|1:40 p.m. CDT
|1:44 p.m. CDT
|Idabel, Oklahoma
|1:45 p.m. CDT
|1:49 p.m. CDT
|Little Rock, Arkansas
|1:51 p.m. CDT
|1:54 p.m. CDT
|Poplar Bluff, Missouri
|1:56 p.m. CDT
|2:00 p.m. CDT
|Paducah, Kentucky
|2:00 p.m. CDT
|2:02 p.m. CDT
|Carbondale, Illinois
|1:59 p.m. CDT
|2:03 p.m. CDT
|Evansville, Indiana
|2:02 p.m. CDT
|2:025 p.m. CDT
|Cleveland, Ohio
|3:13 p.m. EDT
|3:17 p.m. EDT
|Erie, Pennsylvania
|3:16 p.m. EDT
|3:20 p.m. EDT
|Buffalo, New York
|3:18 p.m. EDT
|3:22 p.m. EDT
|Burlington, Vermont
|3:26 p.m. EDT
|3:29 p.m EDT
|Lancaster, New Hampshire
|3:27 p.m EDT
|3:30 p.m. EDT
|Caribou, Maine
|3:32 p.m. EDT
|3:34 p.m. EDT
To learn more about the eclipse's timing in your exact location, visit NASA's 2024 eclipse information page.
Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz.