The Celestron NexStar 8SE is our top-ranked telescope and it's currently $200 off

The Celestron NexStar 8SE Telescope is our top-rated telescope, and it's reduced at Amazon.

When looking for the best telescope deals, it never hurts to aim high and consider checking out some of the best telescopes around. Naturally, these often come with sizeable price tags, and that can certainly be said of the Celestron NexStar 8SE Telescope.

Perched proudly atop our list of the best telescopes you can buy, the Celestron NexStar 8SE is a fantastic telescope for just about anything.

Even better, you can save on that hefty $1599 MSRP, with Amazon offering $200 off Celestron NexStar 8SE (opens in new tab) right now. We'll admit, it has been cheaper in the past, but if you've been holding out it's still well worth a look for $1399.

Celestron NexStar 8SE Telescope - Was $1599 , now $1399 at Amazon Save $200 on our pick for the best telescope around at Amazon.

That's still a high price, we'll admit, but we still find ourselves recommending the Celestron NexStar 8SE thanks to its computerized nature and standout design.

There are few telescopes as eye-catching, but it's what you can see through it that'll really take your breath away, with the 8-inch aperture allowing for gorgeous views in a small body.

Images are crisp, and the mount features a database of more than 40,000 celestial objects, meaning you're guaranteed your very own tour of the cosmos.

The Celestron NexStar 8SE is easy to assemble and put away, too, and takes just minutes to align. There's a two year warranty, too.

In our Celestron NexStar 8SE review, we awarded it 4-and-a-half stars, praising its sharp views, sturdiness, and range of functions. We said:

"Beginner astronomers could go their whole lives without swapping out this telescope for another, and intermediate or advanced astronomers will benefit from the go-to motorized function and scalability with additional accessories. Though, casual astronomers with tighter budgets may want to look for something cheaper."