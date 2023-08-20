Save $50 on one of our favorite telescopes
Pick up this Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ for under $300 at Amazon.
This excellent Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ telescope is under $300 thanks to Amazon's deal.
If you're looking for a great telescope, Celestron makes many of the entries in our best telescopes guide for 2023. They have something for seemingly every budget, with a huge number of high-quality models, and while you can easily spend thousands on a new telescope, the best telescope deals can save you some money.
The Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ is a fantastic telescope in its own right, but Amazon's latest deal snips $50 off of the MSRP to bring it down to just $299 - an excellent deal on a great telescope that was priced competitively to begin with.
Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ
Was:
$349.95
Now: $299 at Amazon
Overview: This highly-rated Celestron telescope is ideal for beginners and up thanks to adjustable height and impressive build quality.
Key features: Lightweight, ideal for beginners, great price
Price history: Before today's deal, we'd seen lower prices - but those were a while back - something to keep in mind for Black Friday. Still, Amazon has also sold it for almost $400 in the past, making this a good price.
Price comparison: Amazon: $299 | Walmart: $425.35
Reviews consensus: Ranked among our picks for the best telescope, the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ offers clear views of the night sky and a sizeable 130mm wide aperture. It's also lightweight, which makes it ideal for transportation, but you'll want something a little more powerful for more distant objects. Expect it to get you started, maybe even hooked, on stargazing, before you sink further funds into the hobby.
Digital Camera World: ★★★½
Featured in guides: Best telescopes
Buy it if: You want a great telescope that won't break the bank, with a wide 130mm aperture. You want a motorized equatorial mount.
Don't buy it if: You're experienced in stargazing, and want something with more power, or are looking to enjoy more advanced astrophotography features.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science.
