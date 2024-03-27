Hurry! Get these solar glasses delivered before the eclipse

The solar eclipse is approaching fast on April 8, and it doesn’t cost much to enjoy it. In fact, it could cost you just $6.99 with an Amazon deal on solar glasses .

When viewing an eclipse, you need to make sure that your eyes are properly protected. These glasses are CE and ISO-certified for direct sun viewing, and their manufacturer has been approved by the American Astronomical Society (AAS) on its list of suppliers of safe solar viewers and filters.

The set of solar glasses has been reduced from $13.99, making it an impressive 50% off deal. This is a great offer, as the set has previously cost significantly more, even as much as $24.99 earlier in the year.

The pack of value-for-money solar glasses has been receiving glowing reviews from customers, with some calling the glasses "sturdy" and "good quality," while others have called them a "must-have."

As the solar glasses come in a set of 10, the whole family or a group of friends could experience the eclipse together. You could even organize a viewing party to watch it.

MedOptics Solar Eclipse Glasses (10 Pack): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=74387&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMedOptics-Solar-Eclipse-Glasses-Approved%2Fdp%2FB0CT22386X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> was $13.99 , now $6.99 on Amazon . This five-pack of ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses is suitable for both adults and children and can allow you and your loved ones to view the April 8 solar eclipse. But they'll only arrive in time for the event if you order them now.

Key features: ISO-certified, AAS-approved manufacturer, scratch-resistant lenses, 50% discount, arrival before April 8.

Review consensus: Amazon shoppers have been writing glowing reviews about the glasses, with some calling them a "must-have."

Buy it if: You want to safely view the solar eclipse and want to enjoy the experience with a group of friends or family.

Don't buy it if: You would like a closer view of the eclipse, and a specialist telescope would be more appropriate.