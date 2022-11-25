Learn about science & coding for less with 50% off Skillshare subscriptions this Black Friday

This Black Friday Skillshare deal can save you 50% on online learning courses just by adding a discount code at checkout.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn to code, take professional photos, or simply free up more time in your day by being more organized, Skillshare is a great place to, as the company says, “invest in yourself”.

For the uninitiated, the subscription service offers a range of courses, across all sorts of disciplines and skill levels, and a new Black Friday deal can net users 50% off through November 28.

When you use voucher code AFF50, you can cut the price of Skillshare subscription in half. So, for US users that means cutting an annual subscription down to just $84 (opens in new tab) from the usual $168. Other regions have their own pricing, but the deal is available to all.

Users can also get their first month free, meaning you can enroll in a course or two to see how you fare – after all, everyone learns differently. Skillshare prides itself on offering courses that run at your own pace, allowing parents to learn once the kids are in bed, or shift workers to fit it in around their current employment.

Skillshare, as the name suggests, is built around learning from experts in their respected fields. Teachers are professionals, and lean on their own experience and anecdotes to inform their Skillshare courses, whether you’re a beginner or experienced.

If you’ve got a great idea for an app but don’t know how to get started with coding, now could be the time (we’ve found plenty of the best laptops for coding , too). Or do you have an idea for a visual design project but need to get started with the right software, tools, and techniques? Skillshare has plenty on offer, from DSLR photography, to watercolor painting and creative writing.