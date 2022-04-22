Science kit deals 2022: Fun & educational STEM sets on offer at Amazon, Target, and more

For curious kids, there’s no better gift than a science kit – especially when it’s one that you’ve picked at a bargain price. That's where our science kit deals guide comes in.

There are tons of different types of science kits, all aimed at a slightly different audience, and so finding the best one for you or your child can be something of a minefield. Hopefully we can help you with our round-up of the best science kit deals out there today.

We’ve scoured the internet and some of the most popular retailers to bring you a range of different ideas. Whether your kid is into crystal growing, robot programming, or learning about how rockets work, there’s something to suit. Different kits are aimed at different age ranges, so when browsing our science kit deals, we’d recommend you keep that in mind. Most start around age 8 and up, but some are suitable for younger budding scientists.

If you’re looking for a gift or simply something to pass the time while school’s out, hopefully we’ve got you covered. Read on to see our best science kit deals.

Klutz Lego Gear Bots: was $24.99 now $19.97 at Amazon

Combining Lego with science is a sure-fire way to get younger kids interested in STEM-focused activities. This Klutz science kit contains everything needed to create eight cog-powered machines, accompanied by some adorable papercraft beasts.

National Geographic Completely Gross Chemistry Set: was $39.99 now $34.99 at Target

This STEM-led science kit is all about gross stuff – think gooey boogers, brain dissections, glow in the dark worms and more. What kid doesn’t love disgusting, squishy stuff? There’s everything you need here to carry out 20 different experiments.

Discovery Crystal Aquarium: was $19.98 now $12.97 at Walmart First, your budding scientist will decorate their own transparent aquarium, and once it’s all set up, it contains everything they need to grow their own crystals. This kit allows children to grow crystals of various colours, taking just two hours to grow up to four inches in size.

Tin Can Robot Science Kit: was $16.99 now $10.47 at Walmart

Perhaps one of the best budget science kits we’ve come across, all you need to bring this cute little robot to life is an old tin can. The kit contains everything needed to bring it to life, teaching kids the basics of mechanical engineering and robotics. Plus, it has googly eyes. What’s not to love?

National Geographic Mega Science Lab: was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (with coupon)

This giant science kit packs in over 90 pieces of equipment that can be used in 75 different experiments. Whether your child is into Earth science, chemistry or ‘science magic’, this kit contains something to suit. There’s months worth of entertainment here - just make sure to click the ‘coupon’ button before adding it to your basket to get the discount.

JIMU Robot UnicornBot Kit: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

For kids who love unicorns and magical animals, we don’t think science kits get much better than the UnicornBot from JIMU. Lego Technic-type plastic bricks are used to build the Unicorn’s limbs, which can then be programmed to move. It’s a great introduction to coding and robotics.

Kids Science Lab-in-a-Box: was $49.99 now $24.99 on Amazon

At half price, the Lab-in-a-Box kit from Kids Science is an absolute steal. Aimed at children aged five and up, there’s everything you need to create more than 20 different experiments. It even includes a white lab coat to help little ones feel the part. And with everything coming in a plastic container, it’s super easy to tidy away when you’re done.

Water Rocket Kit for Kids: was $29.98 now $19.98 at Walmart

This rocket kit from Bloonsy contains everything needed for kids to create their own rocket. It might not quite reach outer space, but it will give youngsters a hands-on understanding of how rockets work. The finished model will be 16.5 inches, and providing you do everything right, it can travel up to 100 feet.

4M Weather Science Kit: was $16.99 now $10.99 at Amazon

This mini observatory is aimed at kids over five, giving them an excellent understanding of how the weather works. Use static electricity to create lightning, build a miniature water cycle, and make clouds in your hands. You’ll just need to have an empty soda bottle to hand before you get started.