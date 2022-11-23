Black Friday MacBook deal: Save up to $500 on these MacBook Pro models at Best Buy

If you need a powerful laptop and you're a fan of all things Apple, then these Black Friday MacBook Pro deals at Best Buy are just what you're looking for.

When looking for the best laptop for students , the power of the MacBook Pro may be a little overkill. That’s because the latest models, packing M1 Pro chips, offer desktop-class performance on the go, making them an ideal fit for anyone looking for a laptop for coding or programming .

And yet, Best Buy is offering one of the best Apple Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, with sizeable savings on both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

These early Black Friday deals have slashed $400 off the price of the MacBook Pro 14-inch, down to just $1599 (opens in new tab) (or $2099 with double the storage (opens in new tab)). You can also get the MacBook Pro 16-inch model for $2199 (opens in new tab), down $500 from it's usual price of $2699.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (512GB) - was $1999, now $1599 at Best Buy Save $400: Apple's newest MacBook Pro design comes with the powerful M1 chip, and the best display we've seen on a laptop.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (1TB) - was $2499, now $2099 at Best Buy Save $400: This 14-inch configuration adds double the base storage, making it ideal for anyone that takes their entire photo library or an array of apps with them.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (512GB) - was $2699, now $2199 at Best Buy Save $500: Apple's largest laptop display remains portable, while also offering plenty of power for complex work like video or audio editing.

The MacBook Pro lineup was redesigned in late 2021, with Apple finally overhauling the older design (although it’s still part of the M2 13-inch version). The company removed the Touch Bar in favor of a return to a keyboard function row, reintroduced ports like HDMI and MagSafe, and most importantly, introduced the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

While the latter is aimed at high-end creatives that demand more power from their machines, the M1 Pro is found in these discounted MacBook Pros. The 14-inch model (opens in new tab) is now infinitely more powerful than prior Intel models, and the option to upgrade the base storage (opens in new tab) will be welcome for anyone working with large files or with larger programs installed.

On the other hand, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (opens in new tab) offers the biggest, best laptop display we’ve ever seen, utilizing much of the same technology as Apple’s expensive Pro Display XDR but in a portable format.

The deal also includes three months of Apple TV, perfect for new Christmas movie Spirited, as well as four months of Apple Music and three months of iCloud+ which offers additional benefits in Apple’s cloud ecosystem.