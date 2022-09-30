Gaze beyond the stars with this Hexeum Telescope Set, now over 50% off at Amazon

Stargazing doesn’t have to cost the Earth, and nothing makes that clearer than Amazon’s latest deal on a Hexeum telescope set.

This kit comes with plenty of accessories, is available in black with white trim or white with black trim, and has a lifetime maintenance guarantee.

Amazon is offering the Hexeum Telescope Set for $139.99 (opens in new tab) – that’s a huge reduction of 53% off of the original price (that’s a saving of $160)! The best thing is that this telescope is ideal for newcomers and more experienced astronomers whether they’re a child or an adult. Pair this with one of the best astronomy books and you’ll be finding your way around the night sky with ease in no time.

(opens in new tab) Hexeum Telescope Set - was $299.99, now $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This telescope set is ideal for newcomers and experienced astronomers, and comes with a variety of accessories.

The Hexeum Telescope Set on offer comes with a 600 mm (f/6.7) focal length and 80 mm aperture to let more light in, resulting in a clearer image during all lighting conditions.

There are a pair of eyepieces included, with a 25 mm and 10 mm option that allow for 24X and 60X magnification, while a 3X Barlow lens can triple the power of each. Hexeum says that this will let users magnify the moon 72 or 180 times, while there’s an attached 5x24 finder scope, too.

The focus knob can help clear up blurred optics, while the phone adapter lets users capture images straight to their devices.

Included in the box are the phone adapter, an adjustable tripod, and a wireless remote control to ensure you can capture images more easily. There’s a carry case to store everything in, too, as well as an accessory tray for quick swapping of accessories like eyepieces. Hexeum also offers a lifetime maintenance guarantee, and the telescope is easy to set up.

User reviews are very positive across the board, with many noting the value for money and the ability to spot planets and stars with minimal setup – although some have noted that the instruction manual included could be a little clearer.

Although, if you’re looking for something a bit more portable, then our best binoculars for stargazing might be more suited to your needs.