Save over $350 on powerful student laptops with this Black Friday HP laptop deal

If you’re looking for a study laptop on Black Friday, then Best Buy’s options are plentiful — and the HP models on offer are excellent.

The HP Envy is a portable laptop, and is in the same series as the x360 that we rated as not only one of our best laptops for students , but also one of the best laptops for coding and programming too, thanks to its powerful internal components. The specs on the Envy 2-in-1 are very comparable to the x360 series, and this one comes with a touchscreen too.

Best Buy is offering a decent $350 discount on the popular HP Envy 2-in-1, bringing its price down to just under $499 from the MSRP of $849.99, as well as discounting a decent gaming laptop too.

HP Envy 2-in-1 | was $849.99 , now $659.99 at Best Buy Overview: Save $350 on this Envy laptop. It's ideal for students as it won't break the bank, but it does feature a plucky Intel Core i5 CPU and a 512GB SSD. 8GB of RAM is more than enough for most student tasks, although if you work with creative software, we'd recommend going bigger on the RAM.

HP Victus | was $799.99 , now $449.99 at Best Buy Overview: This powerful gaming laptop has a 144Hz refresh rate on its 15.6-inch screen and an NVIDIA GeForce 2050 graphics card. With a AMD Ryzen 5 processor and a tidy 512GB SSD you're actually get a heck of a lot of laptop for your money here.

The HP Envy 2-in-1 offers a 15.6-inch display with a full HD resolution of 1920x1080. That screen doubles as a touch screen, too, which is ideal for navigating Windows 11 — which is preinstalled right from the off.

There’s Amazon Alexa support, too, as well as 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The Intel i5 series chip is snappy, although the entry-level GPU may not hold up to the latest games.

For that, we’d recommend the HP Victus , which is discounted by $350 and is now just $449. This laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2050 which isn’t a powerhouse but will serve more casual gamers very well indeed. Add to that 512GB of SSD storage and a 144Hz refresh rate, and there’s a lot to like.

Both laptops come with the option to add a Microsoft 365 Family Plan subscription for 15 months (usually worth $69.99 for 12 months) when purchased with them. That allows for cloud storage in OneDrive, as well as access to the likes of Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and plenty more.