Get 51% off a brand new 14-inch Asus laptop from Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a new 14-inch Asus laptop for just $169.99 (opens in new tab). You’ll want to run, not walk, to snap up this deal as this is one of the cheapest ways of getting straight into Windows 11 – in fact, it might be one of the cheapest Windows laptops we’ve seen this year.

If you’re back at school but didn’t snag a back-to-school laptop deal, Best Buy may be the best place to go to grab one of the best laptops for students.

14-inch Asus Laptop - was $349.99 , now $169.99 at Best Buy This Windows 11 laptop has fast storage and is now cheaper than ever at Best Buy. With its 14-inch display, this Asus laptop is great for those on the go.

For the price, this Asus offers a very capable laptop experience. Its processor is a little bit on the modest side, but the included eMMC storage is pretty fast. There is only 4 GB of RAM though, which is something to be mindful of if you’re looking for a gaming machine, or something for more intensive tasks like audio/video editing. For gaming, you'd be much better off with something like the Levono Legion 5i Pro.

The 14-inch display has an HD resolution, and the whole thing weighs less than 3 pounds, ensuring it’s perfectly portable for carrying from lecture to dorm and back again. While there is no SD card port, it’s worth noting that there is HDMI which makes it easier to connect to a larger display for presentations.

Essentially, it’s a Windows laptop at a Chromebook price, which is mightily impressive given the extra functionality provided by Windows, even with more modest specs.

You can add a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, which includes education staples like Word, Excel, Outlook, and OneDrive, for $69.99 at checkout, too – saving almost $20 on the standard price.

User reviews are positive, with many noting the excellent value for money even at the starting price of $349.99, while battery life is also praised. Some have even noted it’s a great back-up PC, and is capable of running Linux, too.