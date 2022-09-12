Save $40 on Apple’s latest iPad Air M1 with this deal at Amazon

Sure, laptops aren’t going anywhere, but there are still plenty of reasons to buy a tablet device in 2022 and the iPad Air M1 is definitely one worth considering.

Apple’s iPads have led the industry when it comes to tablets for a while, but they’ve really hit their stride in the last year or two. Not only do some, like the iPad Air and iPad Pro, pack the same Apple Silicon M1 as the company’s MacBook laptops, like the MacBook Air M1, but iPadOS has continued to improve over time to offer more than just a “big iPhone” experience.

Apple’s iPad Air M1 is arguably the best all-rounder in the company’s tablet line-up, and despite only launching in 2022 you can already snag one at a discount at Amazon. The online retailer is offering $40 off (opens in new tab) of the base 64 GB model, but you can save $60 on the more expensive 256 GB version, too. Be sure to grab these back to school deals as well before they’re gone!

(opens in new tab) iPad Air M1 - was $599, now $559 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple’s M1-toting iPad Air is available with 64 GB storage at $40 off, but the 256 GB is discounted by almost 10%, too.

Whichever size device you opt for, the iPad Air offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that has thinner bezels than the standard iPad. While there’s no FaceID unlocking, users can open the device with a TouchID fingerprint sensor built into the power button.

There’s a 12 MP camera on each side, with the front one hidden in the bezel and offering Center Stage. This clever tech keeps you in frame as you move around the room, and works with all video calling apps.

The real star of the show is the M1 chip, though, which allows for impressive battery life and incredible performance in such a slimline device that weighs just a single pound – yes, 1 lb!

The powerful chip lets you play games, or get real work done, thanks to iPadOS which is more flexible than in years past due to advanced multitasking. In fact, M1 iPads will get new powerful features like Stage Manager when iPadOS 16 launches later this year.

While they are expensive, you can add the Apple Magic Keyboard (opens in new tab) accessory, as well as the Apple Pencil (opens in new tab) to help turn the iPad Air into a laptop replacement or notepad/canvas respectively. Or if you’re torn between this option and an actual laptop, then check out our list of the best MacBooks for students for an overview.

When it comes to user reviews, the 2022 iPad Air with M1 hits the illustrious five-stars out of five rating from Amazon users, with particular praise for its screen and the more universal USB-C port, as well as performance across multiple tasks and gaming.