Save $200 on the latest MacBook Pro at Amazon

Apple laptops aren’t cheap, meaning MacBook Pro deals are always worth keeping an eye out for. While that quite often involves older models, Apple’s current 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch is reduced by $200 at Amazon right now – $1,799 for the 512 GB (opens in new tab) and $2,299 for the 1 TB (opens in new tab).

Not only does it come packing Apple’s incredibly powerful M1 Pro, but this version even adds a 10-Core CPU (up from the 8-core base version), as well as a 1TB SSD – double the base version.

Or if you’re on the look out for a bigger screen, then the 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch is also $200 off! Get the 512 GB for $2,299 (opens in new tab) and the 1 TB for $2,499 (opens in new tab).

Sure, even with that saving you’d never call it a cheap laptop, but there’s a reason the MacBook Pro is so popular among coders and creatives as it’s one of the best laptops for coding & programming .

Aside from the incredible performance offered by the M1 Pro chip inside, Apple’s latest version of the MacBook Pro offers a new Liquid Retina XDR with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. In fact, in our MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) review we called it “one of the most beautiful displays we’ve ever seen on a laptop.”

It also brings back the ports that Apple had removed years ago, with HDMI, SDXC, and even MagSafe all back. It’s almost as if the tech giant was getting the band back together after a lengthy hiatus. Add in a best-in-class trackpad, a vastly improved keyboard, and the ability to run some iPhone and iPad apps on macOS, and you’ve got an excellent laptop whichever way you slice it.

If you’re not looking to spend that amount, and are happy with a refurbished unit, Amazon also has savings on the MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Air 2020.

While the former is in the process of being supplanted by the M2-toting variation, the M1 chip remains a force to be reckoned with. It lacks the 14-inch and 16-inch versions’ ports and incredible display, but it’s a great way to get involved with macOS while remaining impressively portable.

The M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch can be found for $899 on Amazon (opens in new tab), packing 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD.

Even more compact though is the M1 MacBook Air. While a new version will roll out next month, as stated in our MacBook Air M1 review , the M1 Air remains impressively portable, with a tapered design that its successor is eschewing.