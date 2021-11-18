What does transgender mean?
Reference The term transgender describes people whose gender identity differs from the sex to which they were assigned at birth.
Reference The term transgender describes people whose gender identity differs from the sex to which they were assigned at birth.
Culture is the characteristics and knowledge of a particular group of people, encompassing language, religion, cuisine, social habits, music and arts.
REFERENCE What makes you, you? Psychologists sketch out personality traits using the "Big Five".
Fetuses don't breathe oxygen in utero, so how do newly born babies figure it out?
Arachnophobia is a fear of arachnids, a group of arthropods that includes spiders, scorpions, ticks and mites.
Humans are getting better at staving off death our technological and medical advances. But could humans ever become immortal?
The water flowing from a medieval fountain in the Italian village of Fontecchio bubbles with extraterrestrial effervescence.
Here's a look at the research about whether left-handed people are smarter than righties.
Ötzi the Iceman, a 5,300-year-old man whose mummified remains were dug out of an Italian glacier in the Alps, has fascinated the public since his discovery in 1991.
Also known as "the sixth sense" or "psi," extrasensory perception, or ESP, encompasses a wide range of paranormal abilities, including mind reading and predicting the future.
Chances are you've met a narcissist. Here's what's behind the gigantic ego.
Albert Einstein described Emmy Noether as a "creative mathematical genius" who, despite "unselfish, significant work over a period of many years," did not get the recognition she deserved.
Fascism is a political ideology usually characterized by authoritarianism and nationalism. However, many scholars say the concept is difficult to define.
Humans are slow and weak compared with bears, pumas and other large predators, but these beasts usually avoid us. Why don't these animals try to eat us more often?
Are ghosts real? Ghost hunters like to believe that ghosts exist, but science and logic are the real ghost busters.
A new study on human cultural evolution argues that humans evolve much faster as cultures than as individual organisms, molding our genes in the process.
All living humans are Homo sapiens. Here's what scientists know about the origin of our species.
This image is an example of the Munker-White illusion.