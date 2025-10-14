The most devastating extreme weather events of the year: Gallery

This year has seen some of the most destructive extreme weather events on record. Wildfires in Los Angeles were a big part of the equation, but several other events also left devastation in their wake. From winter storms in Louisiana to flash floods in Texas, here's a look at the wreckage from some of nature's most damaging events this year.

Wildfires sweep through Los Angeles

(Image credit: JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images)

Wildfires swept through the Palisades and Altadena in Los Angeles in January, causing around $58 billion in damage.

Fires extinguished in the Palisades

(Image credit: CECILIA SANCHEZCECILIA SANCHEZ via Getty Images)

The Palisades fires left 12 people dead after torching a vibrant coastal community.

Snow storms in New Orleans

(Image credit: Michael DeMocker via Getty Images)

Winter storms hit the South, including New Orleans, in January.

Tornadoes carve through Mississippi

(Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory)

In March, tornadoes ripped through Mississippi, leaving brutal scars that were spotted by the Landsat 8 satellite.

Destructive Kentucky floods

(Image credit: LEANDRO LOZADA via Getty Images)

Violent rainfall in April hit several states, including Kentucky, leaving large areas underwater.

Tornado strike

(Image credit: Michael Swensen via Getty Images)

Tornadoes also left a trail of devastation across Kentucky in May.

Everglades cracked and dry

(Image credit: Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

In May, parts of Florida's Everglades were left cracked and desolate as the state suffered its worst drought since 2012 .

Before and after the river burst

Image 1 of 2 Homes beside the Guadalupe River on June 23, 2023. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies.) Devastation along the Guadalupe River on July 8, after the flooding. (Image credit: Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies.)

In July, devastating flash floods in Texas left at least 135 people dead. Maxar Technologies satellites captured the area before and after the Guadalupe River burst its banks.

Search and rescue operations

Search and rescue teams looked for survivors amid the devastation, after the banks of the Guadalupe River rose by more than 26 feet (8 meters) following a storm. (Image credit: Jim Vondruska via Getty Images)

Monroe Canyon fire from space

(Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory)

This false-color image from NASA shows swathes of Monroe Canyon, Utah, burning in July.

Fires burn historic site

(Image credit: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

In September, lightning caused wildfires to burn through the historic Chinese Camp in California, a Gold Rush town established around 1850.