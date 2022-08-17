This Lenovo Chromebook is 37% off on Amazon - ideal for students heading back to school

If you’re heading back to school after this Summer and you’re looking for a laptop, then there are a wealth of options to choose from.

Sure, there are Windows and Mac machines, but if your workflow relies a lot on Google’s apps and services then it may be worth considering a Chromebook. Google’s laptop alternatives are lightweight, and while they don’t tend to offer the beefiest stats, it’s not really an issue due to the lightweight OS and app infrastructure.

With that in mind, you can get this excellent Lenovo 14e Chromebook for under $200 with this Amazon deal – that's a 37% saving off of the MSRP.

For that impressively low price, you get a 14-inch, full-HD display, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. That may not sound like a lot, but that’s the beauty of Chromebooks – they make computing accessible for all.

Chrome OS is Google’s own operating system, and will be instantly familiar to anyone that’s used Google Drive or any of the company’s other applications. If you spend any time in Docs, Sheets, or even just Gmail, you’ll find a lot to like here.

There's even the Play Store, so you can add more apps to the device with a quick search. Speaking of search, Chrome OS is built for finding things quickly and getting things done.

There’s an all-day battery, too, meaning it can last for multiple lectures, and a full-size keyboard makes it easy to work or take notes. If you're looking for one of the best laptops for students on a budget, this is a great choice.

If you need ports, there’s a pair of USB-A and USB-C ports, as well as an audio jack, and with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built-in there are all kinds of connectivity options in a laptop that weighs just 3.27lbs.

User reviews are positive, too, although some note the modest specs do limit high frame rate video playback. Still, with an average rating of 3.9 out of 5, many have praised the build quality for the price, as well as that all-day battery life we mentioned earlier.