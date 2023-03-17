Get a Celestron Telescope for just $38 with this stellar deal

Save big on a powerful travel telescope at Walmart, offering a great chance to check out the night sky while on the go.

We've found plenty of the best telescope deals, but with starting prices of hundreds, often thousands of dollars, it's not always easy to find one that fits into your monthly spending allowance - even with a percentage knocked off. Thankfully, Celestron, makers of some of the best telescopes around, cater to plenty of budgets - and a new deal just blew other telescope deals out of the water.

The Celestron Travel Scope 60, a powerful telescope that's ideal for travel (as the name suggests), is down to less than half price at Walmart. The retailer is offering the Celestron Travel Scope 60 for just $38 (opens in new tab) - a huge $60 drop from its $99.99 MSRP. it comes complete with a number of accessories too.

Not only does this incredible deal net you the telescope itself, but the Celestron Travelscope comes with some added accessories, too.

In the box, you'll find two eyepieces (20mm and 8mm), a 3x Barlow lens, and Starry Night astronomy software for your computer. It's also pre-assembled, so you're ready to go right away.

Naturally, its more portable nature makes it less powerful than some of Celestron's bigger (and considerably pricier) alternatives, but it's easy to carry - and the included custom backpack makes it ideal for on-the-go stargazing.

Reviews of the set are positive, with 4.2 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab) as the average rating on Walmart's rating system.

Reviewers are pleased with the ease of use, with buyers noting how easy it is to line up the Travel Scope to take photos of the moon, and for the value proposition it offers in this price range.